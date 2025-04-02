FT. Brahmā Aesthetics Introduces Its US-Developed USFT Color Nourishing Technology to Thailand

The Personalized, Non-invasive Treatment Expands Possibilities for Thai Women as Semi-Permanent Makeup Gains Popularity

TAIPEI, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — FT. Brahmā Aesthetics is announcing its innovative USFT Color Nourishing Technology is now available in Thailand, offering an advanced, semi-permanent makeup solution that is designed specifically for Asian skin tones. The move is part of the company’s recent expansion to empower individuals globally with access to advanced, high-quality, and non-invasive solutions.



FT. Brahmā Aesthetics

As the semi-permanent makeup industry has advanced and grown significantly worldwide, it has become a game-changer as a needle-free, non-invasive option, addressing skin pigmentation concerns caused by genetics, hormones, aging, and skin tone, such as stretch marks and hyperpigmentation. In Thailand, where there is a high prevalence of breast cancer among women, the treatment has particular potential to help with post-recovery aesthetic restoration.

Color Nourishing Technology: A Painless Skin Pigmentation Solution

USFT Color Nourishing Technology, developed in the United States, is a revolutionary non-invasive, non-tattoo-based treatment. Unlike laser or invasive procedures, this technology delivers a natural pinkish glow without creating open wounds.

The procedure is performed by certified specialists who customize the formula for each client, creating a specialized exfoliation solution that enhances the natural skin regeneration process and reduces melanin production. A single session provides permanent results, requiring only at-home maintenance to sustain long-term effectiveness.

The services offered by FT. Brahmā Aesthetics utilizing this technology include areola lightening, European-style lip embroidery, and intimate area brightening, delivering effective, and long-lasting results.

Sunny: An Expert in Semi-Permanent Makeup & Skin Brightening

Sunny, the visionary behind FT. Brahmā Aesthetics, began her journey in the industry by assisting breast cancer survivors with areola reconstruction. She quickly realized the limitations of traditional tattoo-based techniques in achieving a natural pink tone. Motivated by this gap in the market, she sought out the most advanced solutions, undergoing extensive training in Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia, China, and Europe.

After discovering the USFT Color Nourishing Technology, Sunny adapted the technology for Asian skin tones and introduced it to Taiwan in 2021. Since then, she has demonstrated its effectiveness in over 1,000 successful cases. She holds certifications from Europe’s top embroidery academy, LipsArtis, and is a PHI Switzerland TATTOO Artist. Additionally, she serves as a lecturer for COSA International Semi-Permanent Review in Taiwan.

“More women today prioritize self-care, and intimate area skincare is not about pleasing others, it’s about feeling confident in our own skin. We are excited to introduce USFT Color Nourishing Technology, a solution that goes beyond traditional tattooing to deliver a natural and lasting transformation for women around the world.” Sunny said.

To better serve clients in Thailand, FT. Brahmā Aesthetics is in the process of recruiting local instructors to expand access to its innovative treatments.

About FT. Brahmā Aesthetics

FT. Brahmā Aesthetics specializes in non-invasive semi-permanent makeup and skin brightening solutions tailored to Asian skin tones. With agent students across multiple countries and regions, including Taiwan, Hong Kong, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, Shanghai, the U.S., Canada, and Australia, these trained professionals act as local product and technology agents. The company also has lecturers in Hong Kong, Taiwan, and the U.S. The color-nourishing technology, developed in the U.S. in 2019 and introduced to Taiwan in 2021, has been successfully applied in over a thousand cases.

For more information, visit:

Website: https://master-sunny.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ft.brahma.1986/