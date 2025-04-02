Futu Trustee Is Recognized as “Hong Kong Best Trust Administrator”

HONG KONG, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Futu Trustee was honoured as the “Hong Kong Best Trust Administrator” at the 2025 Euromoney Private Banking Awards, hosted in London recently, highlighting Futu Trustee’s excellence and innovation in the trust services and wealth planning domain.

The Euromoney Awards program, renowned for its rigorous selection criteria, has run for over 20 years, recognizing leaders and pioneering players in financial services. Previous honorees include global financial giants such as JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs, and Citi. This year, the competition was particularly fierce, with over 200 institutions participating and contesting for limited awards. Futu Trustee distinguished itself through its comprehensive suite of services that well combine digital solutions and client-first approaches.

As a key player in the sector, Futu Trustee seamlessly integrates advanced financial technology with bespoke services to deliver holistic wealth planning solutions. Catering to high-net-worth individuals, families, and enterprises, it provides end-to-end solutions that cover family trust, family office, and ESOP trust. Leveraging Futu Group’s expertise in fintech, Futu Trustee boasts a proprietary intelligent management system that empowers efficient digital operations, streamlining processes for enhanced efficiency and service delivery. Additionally, Futu Trustee stands out for its client-centric service model, which pairs clients with dedicated relationship managers who collaborate with cross-disciplinary experts in tax, legal, to craft tailored strategies for clients. By combining technology-driven innovation with personalized services, Futu Trustee continues to cement its leading position in the high-end wealth planning sector, serving a total of over 500 clients, with asset under management of more than US$10 billion to date.

This accolade is not only a testament to Futu Trustee’s relentless pursuit of excellence but also a recognition of its achievements in digital transformation and innovative practices. Looking ahead, Futu Trustee will continuously embrace innovation and leverage cutting-edge technologies to provide clients with diversified, advanced trust services and wealth planning solutions.