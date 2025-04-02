STRASBOURG, France, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — To pioneer new frontiers in life science research, the Human Frontier Science Program has awarded 104 of the world’s most ingenious scientists from 30 nations with 2025 HFSP Research Grants and the first round of the new Accelerator Grants.



Human Frontier Science Program: Research Grants Awarded to 104 of the Most Pioneering Scientists from 30 Nations

“Our awards provide the world’s top scientists with the means to explore new frontiers in scientific research and discover whole new worlds of possibility,” said Pavel Kabat, HFSP Secretary-General.

Scientists from these nations receive 2025 HFSP Research Grants & Accelerator Awards:

Australia China Hungary Norway Spain Belgium Czech Republic India Netherlands Sweden Brazil Denmark Israel New Zealand Switzerland Burkina Faso France Italy Portugal Turkey Canada Germany Japan Singapore United Kingdom Chile Greece Korea South Africa United States of America

In 2025, HFSP awarded 30 Research Grants and 12 Accelerator Grants that span the full range of life science research. Highlights include:

New insight on epigenetics, the study of how our environment influences our genes by changing the chemicals that attach to them. This project resumes research began more than 100 years ago at the Biologische Versuchsanstalt (BVA) in Vienna, Austria .

. Research on how tick-borne diseases are being spread over great distances, including by migratory birds, and becoming a global concern. The study analyzes rapidly changing environmental factors driven by climate change that affect tick populations, and, thus, the spread of viral diseases.

HFSPO reviewed proposals from over 2,100 researchers for 780 projects. To read the awardees’ abstracts, click: 2025 HFSP Research Grant Awardees. To find individual scientists, search the Index by Country.

About HFSP Awards:

HFSP Research Grants: last for three years and on average, provide $400,000 USD per year. Both early career scientists and those at any stage of their career may apply.

HFSP Accelerator Awards: This new program seeks to strengthen the world’s life science enterprise by diversifying the pool of expertise by including scientists on groundbreaking research grant teams, who might not otherwise have comparable opportunities. Accelerator awards go to scientists who work at research institutions in these HFSP Member countries: India, Japan, New Zealand, Norway, Korea, Singapore, and South Africa.

For more information or to schedule interviews, contact Rachael Bishop, Science Writer and Editor: phone: +33 (0)7 81 87 62 21 or email: rbishop@hfsp.org.