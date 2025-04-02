Jiangxi-GBA Economic Cooperation Promotion Held Successfully

SHENZHEN, China, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A report from Jiangxi International Communication Center(JXICC): On April 1, 2025, the Jiangxi & Greater Bay Area(GBA) Economic and Trade Cooperation Promotion Conference was held in Shenzhen, China. This event marked the 23rd consecutive year that Jiangxi has organized a major economic and trade event in the GBA, with the aim of further enhancing collaboration and exchanges while promoting high-level open development in Jiangxi.



During the conference, Jiangxi highlighted its significant achievements in transportation connectivity, economic and trade collaboration, and industrial synergy. The opening of the Ganzhou-Shenzhen High-Speed Railway has reduced travel time between the two regions to just two hours, facilitating cooperation. In terms of economic and trade cooperation, the GBA has become a primary destination for Jiangxi’s investment initiatives, with over 30% of Jiangxi’s project funding coming from Guangdong, and more than 80% of the foreign capital utilized in Jiangxi coming from Hong Kong and Macao. Jiangxi also plays a crucial role as an agricultural product supplier for the GBA, achieving fruitful results in industrial coordination and resource sharing for both regions.

The conference also emphasized new opportunities in technological innovation and industrial development in Jiangxi. The province is actively implementing an innovation-driven development strategy, accelerating the digital transformation of manufacturing, and fostering emerging industries. Currently, Jiangxi boasts multiple national and provincial advanced manufacturing clusters, with a modern industrial system quickly taking shape. Additionally, initiatives such as the establishment of industrial guidance funds have attracted capital from the GBA to support industrial growth. By the end of 2024, the total scale of these funds had reached 320.184 billion yuan, facilitating the initiation of several major projects in Jiangxi.

A signing ceremony for cooperative projects was held during the event, resulting in the signing of 83 projects worth a total of 45.046 billion yuan. These projects cover key infrastructure construction, critical manufacturing industry chains, the health industry, and other sectors, injecting new vitality into Jiangxi’s economic development.

The successful hosting of this conference signifies that economic and trade cooperation between Jiangxi and the GBA has reached a new level. Both sides aim to work together to write a new chapter in the modernization of China.