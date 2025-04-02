Little Footprints Preschool @ Keat Hong 805 Unveils Bold Expansion, Adding 106 New Childcare Slots to Serve Growing Community

SINGAPORE, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Little Footprints Preschool (LFP), a brand of Babilou Family Singapore, today announced a major expansion at its Keat Hong 805 centre, underscoring its commitment to delivering exceptional early learning experiences to the community.

In response to the increasing number of young families in the area, the centre has added an expansive 323.87 square metres of new space, creating 106 additional slots for children.

The expansion introduces three new bays — 805C, 805B, and 804B — each thoughtfully designed to enhance both classroom and learning corner experiences.

Key Features:

106 Additional Slots: Expanding capacity to 263 children

Three New Bays:

Bay 805C: Accommodates 41 children with setups for its specialised programmes such as a child-sized stage for “Tick Tock, It’s Time to Talk” and the Bond ‘thru’ reading corner for interactive learning.

Bay 805B: Houses 27 children and features an innovative indoor hydroponics garden for hands-on exploration of nature and sustainable practices.

Bay 804B: Designed for 38 children with dynamic classroom and learning corner setups to further enrich the educational journey.

With these new facilities, the centre’s total capacity now reaches 263 children, comprising 27 infant care slots and 236 childcare slots. This expansion not only meets the growing local demand but also reinforces LFP’s mission to nurture confident communicators, efficient problem solvers, and independent thinkers through a holistic curriculum.

“This expansion marks a new chapter for our community,” said Benjamin Busse, Chief Executive Officer of Babilou Family Singapore. “Our innovative new spaces are designed to spark curiosity, inspire creativity, and meet the evolving needs of every child.”

The new bays will soon be fully operational, setting a new benchmark for early childhood education and care in the heartland.

About Babilou Family Singapore and Little Footprints Preschool

Babilou Family Singapore is a subsidiary of Babilou Family Group, a France-incorporated Early Childhood organisation with a network of more than 1,000 nurseries and a presence in 10 countries around the world. Babilou Family Singapore has now grown to 61 education and learning centres island-wide. This includes preschool brands KiddiWinkie Schoolhouse and Little Footprints Preschool, and student care brand Learning Leap.

Little Footprints Preschool, part of the Babilou Family Singapore network, is conveniently located in multiple heartland areas across Singapore and provides quality childcare and early learning experiences. Catering to children aged 18 months to 6 years old, Little Footprints Preschool is committed to nurturing confident communicators, efficient problem solvers, and independent thinkers through a holistic curriculum framework. Our pedagogical approach is based on I.D.E.A (Integrated, Development, Experiential, Active), where children progress through theme-based, experiential learning that promotes critical thinking and hands-on exploration. Dedicated educators inspire children through a journey of discovery that stimulates their imagination and captures the magical moments of learning.

Infant care services are available at selected centres, offering a safe and stimulating environment for infants aged 2 to 17 months. Most Little Footprints Preschool centres have been appointed by the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) as exclusive Partner Operators (POP) and have attained the Singapore Pre-School Accreditation Framework (SPARK) certification since 2015. Additionally, our centres actively engage in community projects with government agencies, providing children with opportunities to connect and give back to the community.