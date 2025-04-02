m-FINANCE Launches AI-Driven Commentary for mF4 Trading Platform

HONG KONG, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — m-FINANCE Limited (“m-FINANCE”), a wholly owned subsidiary of mF International Limited (the “Company” or “mF International”) (Nasdaq: MFI) and a provider of forex and bullion trading solutions in Asia, today announced the launch of “AI-Commentary”, an advanced analytical suite integrated into its mF4 Trading Platform. The solution combines m-FINANCE’s institutional expertise with DeepSeek AI’s (“DeepSeek”) large language models (“LLMs”), by which m-FINANCE expects to enable brokers to deliver actionable insights while improving operational efficiency.

The system aggregates real-time market data, including forex rates, bullion prices, and macroeconomic indicators, analyzing patterns across multiple timeframes and asset classes. By leveraging DeepSeek’s models, fine-tuned with financial datasets, AI-Commentary is designed to translate complex data into clear, easily readable insights that meet industry standards. m-FINANCE believes for brokers, the result is an innovative, scalable solution that provides new ways to engage with clients.

The Company expects that AI-Commentary will support brokers by bolstering operational efficiency and client retention, and by automating analytical tasks, it may reduce manual workloads, allowing teams to focus on strategic client interactions. For end-clients, it is anticipated that AI-Commentary will identify emerging opportunities and risks, delivering timely insights directly within the mF4 Platform interface with embedded TradingView charts and smart indicators. AI-Commentary comes in “Basic” and “Advanced” tiers across multiple languages while maintaining robust security and giving brokers full editorial control over regulatory compliance.

Building on this foundation, m-FINANCE is developing an AI Agent project to analyze traders’ risk appetites and trading styles, recommend optimal signals, and eventually automate trade execution. This and other advancements reflect m-FINANCE’s dedication to driving innovation for its global trading clients.

Mr. Chi Weng (Dick) Tam, the Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of m-FINANCE, commented, “We are confident that our AI-Commentary feature will transform how brokers provide value to clients. By automating complex analysis while maintaining institutional-grade quality, we expect to help our partners boost client engagement and operational efficiency, allowing them to prioritize what matters most in their own client interactions. This launch represents our first significant step in integrating AI technology into our ecosystem, laying the foundation for upcoming projects, including our AI Agent, which we anticipate will further enhance the trading experience. We believe these developments will reinforce our two-decade commitment to innovation in forex and bullion trading solutions.”

About mF International Limited

mF International Limited is a British Virgin Islands holding company with three operating subsidiaries in Hong Kong. The Company’s principal Hong Kong subsidiary, m-FINANCE, is a Hong Kong-based experienced financial trading solution provider principally engaged in the development and provision of financial trading solutions via internet or platform as software as a service, or SaaS. m-FINANCE has approximately 20 years of experience providing real-time mission critical forex, bullion/commodities trading platform solutions, financial value-added services, mobile applications and financial information for brokers and institutional clients in the region. With clients located over mainland China, Hong Kong and Southeast Asia, m-FINANCE provides customers with the mF4 Trading Platform, Trader Pro, Bridge and Plugins, CRM System, ECN System, Liquidity Solutions, Cross-platform “Broker+” Solution, Social Trading Apps and other value-added services. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://ir.m-finance.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as “approximates,” “believes,” “hopes,” “views,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or other similar words. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

mF International Limited

Investor Relations Department

Email: ir@m-finance.net

ICR, LLC

Robin Yang

Email: mFInternational.IR@icrinc.com

Phone: (646) 308-1475