Massimo Motor Launches New Online Sales Platform, Ushering in a New Era of Powersports Digital Retail

GARLAND, Texas, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Massimo Motor (NASDAQ: MAMO), a leading U.S. manufacturer and distributor of powersports vehicles, today announced the official launch of its new online sales platform. This strategic initiative marks a significant milestone in Massimo’s digital transformation, offering customers a seamless and efficient online shopping experience while positioning the company for robust sales growth in 2025 and beyond.

The launch represents a pivotal move in expanding Massimo’s national sales channels and enhancing customer convenience. By integrating digital technologies with its trusted local dealer network, Massimo is now able to deliver its high-quality UTVs, ATVs and other vehicles directly to consumers across the country, overcoming the limitations of traditional brick-and-mortar sales models.

End-to-End Digital Retail Experience Fuels Growth Potential

The platform offers a comprehensive one-stop solution for powersports buyers, streamlining every step of the process—from financing applications and instant loan approvals to title processing, tax handling and transparent checkout. Customers can now seamlessly complete their purchases online, streamlining the process and eliminating paperwork and delays.

With the rollout of this new platform, Massimo anticipates a significant increase in annual sales. The company expects a sharp rise in market penetration, driven by the convenience of online access and the ability to reach customers nationwide. Meanwhile, local dealers remain a vital part of the ecosystem, providing support and service options for customers who prefer localized assistance.

Strengthening National Distribution Channels

The online platform not only enhances convenience for end-users but also reinforces Massimo’s nationwide distribution strategy. Shoppers can browse the latest models, request quotes and place orders directly through the website, then choose local dealers for vehicle pickup or after-sales support—seamlessly blending the digital and physical retail experience.

Shaping the Future of Vehicle Ownership

“At Massimo, we are committed to putting our customers first through constant innovation and forward-thinking,” said David Shan, CEO of Massimo Motor. “We believe digital retail is the future of the powersports industry. This platform enables a new level of accessibility, efficiency, and growth that benefits both our customers and our dealers.”

Massimo’s platform launch is a testament to the company’s continued investment in expanding product availability, improving customer satisfaction and strengthening its brand presence nationwide. The new digital solution is expected not only to accelerate sales growth but also to set a new benchmark for innovation in the powersports industry.

About Massimo Motor

Massimo Motor is one of America’s leading manufacturers of powersports products. Headquartered in Texas, the company offers a full lineup of UTVs, ATVs, and mini bikes built for outdoor adventure. Massimo is dedicated to providing high-performance, reliable, and affordable vehicles for consumers across the United States.

For more information, please visit www.MassimoMotor.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws with respect to Massimo. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding Massimo’s future results of operations and financial position, Massimo’s business strategy, prospective costs, timing and likelihood of success, plans and objectives of management for future operations, future results of current and anticipated operations of Massimo are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “potential,” “seek,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “continue,” “contemplate,” “plan,” and other words and terms of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to, risks relating to Massimo which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of the combined company to grow and manage growth economically and hire and retain key employees; costs; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that Massimo may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties, including those under “Risk Factors” in filings with the SEC made by Massimo. Moreover, Massimo operates in very competitive and rapidly changing environments. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond Massimo’s control, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. No assurance can be given regarding the forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those as indicated. Massimo undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

