MMA CEO-CMO Summit 2025: Why Vietnam’s Top Leaders Can’t Miss This Exclusive Gathering

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Returning for its 8th edition, the MMA CEO & CMO Summit 2025 will provide a unique platform to address the evolving challenges and seize emerging opportunities in the marketing sector, expecting to attract over 650 senior executives from more than 200 brands.

With 65% of global enterprises integrating AI into marketing to optimize campaigns, enhance business performance, and personalize customer experiences, staying ahead in this trend is crucial. According to McKinsey’s 2024 report, AI adoption in advertising can boost conversion rates by up to 30% compared to traditional methods. By 2025, AI is expected to automate 85% of customer service interactions, elevating user experiences. How can leaders spearhead this trend, optimize marketing transformation processes, and manage businesses with AI? Answers to these questions, along with other strategic topics, will be shared at this premier professional event.

Five Strategic Benefits for Senior Leaders

Three Exclusive Perspectives: For the first time, the conference will introduce three unique viewpoints, providing a comprehensive understanding of industry trends, challenges, and opportunities to assist managers in making effective strategic decisions.

Strategic Networking: Creating an ideal professional environment for CEOs, CMOs, and senior managers from leading brands, agencies, and technology providers to meet, exchange creative ideas, and foster strategic partnerships.

Programs Tailored for Senior Leaders: Specifically designed for senior leaders, the conference offers thought leadership discussions, CMO Roundtable Discussions, Expert-Led Sessions, opportunities to compete for the MMA SMARTIES awards, and new strategic collaboration opportunities.



Meet the speakers leading experts and industry managers.

Key Topics and Trends Shaping the Industry in 2025

This exclusive event provides a unique platform for CEOs, CMOs, and top executives to engage with industry pioneers, explore advanced strategies, and navigate the evolving marketing landscape. The program brought together over 25 speakers from brands such as Suntory PepsiCo, La Vie, Abbott, MSD, Grab, PNJ, Chicilon, Melia, MetrixLab, Guardian, Pharmacity, Pernod Ricard, Mondelez… to address key topics expected to impact the marketing industry in 2025:

Expert-Led Session: Driving by FMCG Industry: Driving strategic growth, fostering innovation, and achieving brand excellence within the highly competitive FMCG sector – specializing in Food & Beverage, Fashion & Beauty, and Mom & Baby products – requires extensive leadership experience.

AI-Based Marketing Strategies: Exploring how artificial intelligence is revolutionizing marketing processes, enabling personalized customer experiences, and optimizing campaign performance.

The thematic cluster on transforming management strategies and leadership mindset includes Data-driven decision making, Global strategies with local insights, and Marketing as a business value multiplier.

“The MMA CEO & CMO Summit 2025 is a strategic opportunity for Vietnam’s top leaders to engage with cutting-edge trends, build meaningful connections, and lead their organizations toward sustainable development. With exclusive content, strategic networking, and innovative experiences, the conference is an unmissable event for those aiming to stay ahead in the ever-changing marketing landscape.” – said Mrs. Phan Bich Tam, Country Director of MMA Global for Vietnam, Myanmar & Cambodia.

