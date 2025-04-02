MytePro Hosts Partner Network Event to Boost AI-Powered PropTech in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — MytePro Technology Limited, a subsidiary of Ming Yuan Cloud Group Holdings Limited, hosted a partner networking event titled “Co-Creating Hong Kong’s PropTech Future Through AI” on March 25 in the Cheung Kong Center, where MytePro’s office is located. The event brought together government officials, industry associations, technology partners, and experts to explore how artificial intelligence (AI) can accelerate digital transformation in Hong Kong’s real estate and construction sectors.



Group Photo of Attendees

Distinguished guests included Mr.Edward Lau, Member of the Legislative Council of Hong Kong; Mr. Daniel Cheung, Deputy Commissioner (Digital Infrastructure) of the Digital Policy Office of Hong Kong; and Mr. Gordon Guo, General Manager of Construction Industry Council. Their presence underscored cross-sector commitment to advancing PropTech innovation in Hong Kong.

Michael Gao, the Founder and Group Chairman of MytePro, emphasized the company’s global expansion strategy, positioning Hong Kong as a launchpad for growth in Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and North America.

Jerry Tong, Partner and Senior Vice President of MytePro, highlighted the approach of “Think Global, Act Local”, leveraging localized teams and partnerships to deliver tailored solutions.

Leon Xiong, Head of Overseas Product and R&D, showcased MytePro’s AI-driven innovations, including an intelligent labor management system integrating AI, IoT, and SaaS platforms. The system addresses key challenges under Hong Kong’s Smart Site Safety System (4S) initiative, such as GPS accuracy, smart device charging, and cost efficiency.

Alvin Wong, Managing Director of MytePro Hong Kong, outlined plans to collaborate with local partners in building an ecosystem that integrates technical, governmental, and industry resources to advance smart construction, AI applications, and IoT infrastructure.

Mr. Edward Lau stressed Hong Kong’s commitment to fostering innovation and called for stronger collaboration between tech enterprises and industries, to ensure sustainable growth in real estate and construction sectors.

Looking ahead, MytePro will continue to strengthen collaboration with local partners in Hong Kong to drive co-innovation and accelerate technology implementation, working together to shape a digital future.

About MytePro

Founded in 1997, MytePro is a leading PropTech company dedicated to leveraging cutting-edge technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) to deliver innovative digital solutions for the real estate industry. Our products cover key areas including smart construction, intelligent workforce management, project and investment management, cost control, real estate marketing, leasing management, and asset management.

To date, over 7,000 construction and real estate enterprises have adopted MytePro’s digital solutions to enhance their operations.

For more information, please visit: https://www.mytepro.com

Contact PR

marketing@mytepro.com