BANGKOK, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — One Bangkok invites everyone to immerse themselves in the spirit of Songkran 2025 with “One Bangkok, One Lagoon Splashing Songkran Rhythms.” Transforming the heart of Bangkok into a vibrant oasis, this event uniquely blends the refreshing essence of water with contemporary Thai art and culture. Get ready to enjoy a diverse range of activities, exclusive promotions, and electrifying mini-concerts featuring over 16 of Thailand’s hottest artists, all packed into six days of festive fun from 10 – 15 April 2025.



One Bangkok Drenches the City in Songkran Joy: “One Bangkok, One Lagoon Splashing Songkran Rhythms” – The Ultimate Songkran Celebration for Everyone

Palinee Kongchansiri, Chief Retail Officer of One Bangkok, said, “One Bangkok is thrilled to present “One Bangkok, One Lagoon Splashing Songkran Rhythms”. By collaborating with talented creators and communities, our aim is to create a Songkran celebration that fosters connections among people through a wide array of engaging activities that spark inspirations throughout various spaces in the project. We envision One Bangkok as the premier destination in the heart of Bangkok that offers a complete and unforgettable Songkran experience of fun, liveliness, and well-being for everyone.”

“One Bangkok, One Lagoon Splashing Songkran Rhythms” celebrates the charm of Thailand through modern creativity that draws inspiration from the lagoon – a symbol of balanced tranquility and dynamic movement, reflecting the vibrant energy of life and the harmonious connection of diverse natural elements. This vision aligns perfectly with One Bangkok’s commitment to being a central hub for living, seamlessly integrating nature, the city, and the people. The event will feature the following distinct and exciting zones:

MISTICAL FOREST: Step into a fun-filled path along One Bangkok Boulevard decorated in an urban atmosphere surrounding a lush lagoon. Experience the refreshing mist and delicate water droplets filtering through giant lotus leaves. Enjoy the captivating colourful lights and the whimsical dance of butterflies. Rejuvenate your mind and body with special activities, including immersive Sound Bath sessions, and enjoy neck, shoulder, and back massages by RLAX at the Activity Pavilion.

Kick Off Songkran at One Bangkok on 10 April 2025!

One Bangkok will host the official opening of “One Bangkok, One Lagoon Splashing Songkran Rhythms” on 10 April 2025, starting at 5:00 PM. Be captivated by the spectacular “Rhythm of One Lagoon Celebration Show”, a vibrant depiction of the balance of nature and life, reflecting the emergence of the lagoon as a source of natural refreshment and joyful energy. The evening will culminate in entertaining mini-concerts from 4EVE, ATLAS, and PARADOX.

The celebration continues throughout the Songkran festival in the FLOW PARADISE zone with a stellar lineup of top artists:

11 April 2025 : WIM ( 6:00 PM ) and Non Thanon ( 7:00 PM )

: WIM ( ) and Non Thanon ( ) 12 April 2025 : F.HERO ( 6:00 PM ) and DICE ( 7:00 PM )

: F.HERO ( ) and DICE ( ) 13 April 2025 : URBOYTJ ( 6:00 PM ), PUN ( 7:00 PM ), and MILLI ( 8:00 PM )

: URBOYTJ ( ), PUN ( ), and MILLI ( ) 14 April 2025 : Burin Boonvisut ( 6:00 PM ), Jaokhun Jaonai ( 7:00 PM ), and PROXIE ( 8:00 PM )

: Burin Boonvisut ( ), Jaokhun Jaonai ( ), and PROXIE ( ) 15 April 2025 : PP-Krit ( 6:00 PM ), Billkin-Putthipong ( 7:00 PM ), and Joey Boy ( 8:00 PM )

Special for One Bangkok members: Don’t miss out on exclusive Songkran promotions at One Bangkok Retail!

SUMMER ONEDER ( 1-30 April 2025 ) 5,000 THB purchase / receipt: Receive a Cash Voucher worth 300 THB (Limited to 1 redemption per member, total of 1,500 redemptions) 15,000 THB purchase / receipt: Receive a PDM Mat worth 1,850 THB (Limited to 1 redemption per member, total of 800 redemptions) 80,000 THB purchase / receipt and receive a Cash Voucher worth 4,000 THB (Limited to 1 redemption per member, total of 100 redemptions) Dine for 1,500 THB / receipt: Receive a Cash Voucher worth 100 THB (Limited to 1 redemption per member, total of 2,000 redemptions) Dine for 5,000 THB / receipt: Receive a Cash Voucher worth 300 THB (Limited to 1 redemption per member, total of 500 redemptions)



SONGKRAN SUMMER SPECIALS ( 1-16 April 2025 ) Shop / Dine for 1,500 THB / receipt: Receive for FREE! Sunglasses & Waterproof Bag worth 399 THB , plus a discount coupon from MITSUKOSHI DEPACHIKA worth 50 THB (Limited to 1 redemption per member, total of 3,000 redemptions) Shop / Dine for 60,000 THB / receipt: Receive for FREE! Cool Summer Set from THANN (THANN Sunscreen & THANN Spa) worth 3,800 THB (Limited to 1 redemption per member, total of 50 redemptions)



(Note: Check additional terms and conditions on the One Bangkok Retail Application.)

Plus, enjoy up to 15% cashback from participating credit cards (Terms and conditions apply as specified by the bank).

*Use when necessary and pay back full amount on time to avoid 16% interest rate.

Discover a fresh take on Songkran, blending fun, creativity, and Thai identity at “One Bangkok, One Lagoon Splashing Songkran Rhythms” from 10 – 15 April 2025.

Note to editors:

About One Bangkok

One Bangkok is the largest holistically integrated district in The Heart of Bangkok. With an investment value of THB 120 billion on a total land area of 108 rai (42.7 acres), One Bangkok is being developed to hold a place in the hearts of all and support Bangkok in becoming one of the world’s new influential global cities and thus the “Heart of Bangkok“. Located at the corner of Wireless and Rama 4 Roads with direct linkages to the city’s burgeoning mass transit systems, One Bangkok comprises workplaces which elevates work-life quality, a rhythmic retail experience, luxury residences, hotels with the finest hospitality, a world-class LIVE entertainment arena, the presence of art and culture, and a vast, welcoming public realm that covers 50 rai (19.7 acre) of the district.

As a well-equipped smart city with sustainable infrastructure, One Bangkok is the first project to be awarded with LEED for Neighbourhood Development Platinum certification in Thailand with an aim to achieve WELL Building Standard to support human health and wellness.

About Frasers Property Limited

Frasers Property Limited (“Frasers Property” and together with its subsidiaries, the “Frasers Property Group” or the “Group”), is a multinational investor-developer-manager of real estate products and services across the property value chain. Listed on the Main Board of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (“SGX-ST”) and headquartered in Singapore, the Group has total assets of approximately S$39.6 billion as at 30 September 2024.

Frasers Property’s multinational businesses operate across five asset classes, namely, commercial & business parks, hospitality, industrial & logistics, residential and retail. The Group has businesses in Southeast Asia, Australia, the EU, the UK and China, and its well-established hospitality business owns and/or operates serviced apartments and hotels in over 20 countries across Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Frasers Property is also the sponsor of two real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and one stapled trust listed on the SGX-ST. Frasers Centrepoint Trust and Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust are focused on retail, and industrial & commercial properties, respectively. Frasers Hospitality Trust (comprising Frasers Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust and Frasers Hospitality Business Trust) is a stapled trust focused on hospitality properties. In addition, the Group has two REITs listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand. Frasers Property (Thailand) Public Company Limited is the sponsor of Frasers Property Thailand Industrial Freehold & Leasehold REIT, which is focused on industrial & logistics properties in Thailand, and Golden Ventures Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust, which is focused on commercial properties.

The Group is committed to inspiring experiences and creating places for good for its stakeholders. By acting progressively, producing and consuming responsibly, and focusing on its people, Frasers Property aspires to raise sustainability ideals across its value chain, and build a more resilient business. It is committed to be a net-zero carbon corporation by 2050. Building on its heritage as well as leveraging its knowledge and capabilities, the Group aims to create lasting shared value for its people, the businesses and communities it serves. Frasers Property believes in the diversity of its people and are invested in promoting a progressive, collaborative and respectful culture.

For more information on Frasers Property, please visit frasersproperty.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

About TCC Assets (Thailand) Company Limited

TCC Assets (Thailand) Company Limited (TCC Assets), established in 2013, is a fully integrated property development company, with a registered capital of 30 billion baht. It is part of the TCC Group, one of the most well-known companies in Thailand. TCC Assets’ investment model focuses on creating added value to assets through product and service development. TCC Assets, subsidiary company, and affiliated company focus on the development of residential real estate projects, office building and retail space, along with hotel business and services related to IT.