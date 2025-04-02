ORIGIN PRIVATE OFFICE IN COLLABORATION WITH ALDAR DEVELOPMENT UNVEILS EXCLUSIVE INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES IN ABU DHABI

Aldar Development, in collaboration with Origin Private Office, hosted an exclusive event in Hong Kong , with 70 investors in attendance.

Asian investors were introduced to meticulously curated investment opportunities in Abu Dhabi .

HONG KONG, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Origin Private Office, a trusted advisor for global ultra-prime real estate investments, teamed up with Aldar Development, to offer an exclusive gateway to premier investment opportunities in the Middle East, and in particular Abu Dhabi. The collaboration was marked by an intimate event hosted for select guests, including Mrs Patty Gaw, Mr William and Mrs Sylvia Fung, Mrs Colleen Yu Fung, Ms Anina Ho, Mr Ryan and Mrs Lillian Fong.

Mr. Jonathan Emery, CEO of Aldar Development, was in attendance, offering investors valuable insights into Abu Dhabi’s luxury real estate market. With its stable economy, high rental yields, and world-class infrastructure, Abu Dhabi offers an attractive proposition for investors seeking to diversify their global real estate portfolio.

This collaboration leverages the expertise of Origin Private Office in identifying exceptional investment opportunities for their clientele, alongside Aldar Development’s portfolio of world-class properties. Together, they bring unparalleled investment opportunities to Asian investors.

“As a business, we focus on curating opportunities that align with the ambition of our clientele”, said Georgina Atkinson, Managing Partner of the Origin Private Office. “Our relationship with Aldar underscores the strength of Abu Dhabi’s real estate market as a compelling destination for Asian investors seeking luxury, stability, unparalleled quality, and long-term value. Our clients recognize the unique advantages that Abu Dhabi offers—world-class developments, a progressive investment landscape, and its strategic position as a gateway between East and West.“

Headquartered between Asia Pacific and the Middle East, Origin Private Office is a premier advisor specializing in ultra-prime real estate. With decades of experience in luxury residential sales, consultancy, and marketing, the firm works with and only represents leading developers in key global markets including New York, Los Angeles, Miami, London, the Middle East, and Australia. Its clientele includes ultra – high-net-worth individuals, prominent families, and institutional investors, all of whom seek bespoke strategies and high-value real estate assets.

Both Origin Private Office and Aldar Development remain committed to connecting Asian investors with exceptional real estate opportunities in Abu Dhabi. Through tailored investment solutions, expert market insights, and superior lifestyle offerings, they continue to set new benchmarks in luxury, innovation, and excellence.

Origin assists its clients in building meaningful portfolios comprised of some of the finest properties around the world. The firm excels in real estate acquisitions, consultancy, sales, management, and marketing across key international markets.

As specialists in off-market transactions, Origin works closely with the most astute private clients, families, and institutions globally, creating enduring value through expert market knowledge, tailored advice, and extraordinary results.

Origin’s expansive global network spans from Australia to Singapore, Hong Kong, mainland China, Japan, South Korea, New York, Los Angeles, Miami, London, and Dubai, positioning the firm as a trusted partner for high-net-worth individuals and institutional investors seeking exclusive, high-value real estate opportunities.