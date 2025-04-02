Otis Selected As Elevator and Escalator Supplier for Kaohsiung MRT Red Line Extension

TAIPEI, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Otis Taiwan will supply 65 elevators and escalators for the extension of the Kaohsiung MRT Red Line RLC01, expanding its presence in the city’s transportation network. Otis Taiwan is part of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS), the world leader in the manufacture, installation and maintenance of elevators and escalators.

The Red Line RLC01 expansion will include 3 stations. Otis will provide 50 escalators and 15 Gen2 elevators. The project is scheduled to conclude by 2030.

“We are honored to build on our longstanding relationship with the Kaohsiung MRT. This project demonstrates our commitment to advancing urban mobility in Kaohsiung and highlights our dedication and expertise in providing safe, efficient and innovative elevators and escalators for transport infrastructure projects in Taiwan and worldwide,” said Ian Lau, Managing Director of Otis Taiwan.

The heavy-duty escalator is designed to meet the demands of high-traffic environments. Otis’ best-selling Gen2 elevator replaced conventional ropes with coated steel belts for a smoother ride and reduced energy consumption compared with conventional elevator machines.

In addition to the MRT Red Line expansion, Otis has provided elevators and escalators across Kaohsuing’s Railway, High-Speed Rail and MRT systems. This includes Kaohsiung Station, ZuoYing HSR Station, Kaohsiung MRT Red Line RK1, and the under-construction Kaohsiung MRT Yellow Line.

About Otis

Otis gives people freedom to connect and thrive in a taller, faster, smarter world. The global leader in the manufacture, installation and servicing of elevators and escalators, we move 2.4 billion people a day and maintain approximately 2.4 million customer units worldwide – the industry’s largest Service portfolio. You’ll find us in the world’s most iconic structures, as well as residential and commercial buildings, transportation hubs and everywhere people are on the move. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, Otis is 72,000 people strong, including 44,000 field professionals, all committed to manufacturing, installing and maintaining products to meet the diverse needs of our customers and passengers in more than 200 countries and territories. To learn more, visit www.otis.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook @OtisElevatorCo.