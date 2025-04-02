SINGAPORE, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Panduit is proud to announce the launch of the new high-performance desktop printer, DP4300M/E, designed to streamline labeling, enhance productivity, and meet the evolving needs of professionals across multiple industries.

Meet the New DP4300M/E Thermal Transfer Desktop Printer

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/panduit/9327551-en-panduit-unveils-new-desktop-printer

The newly launched Panduit desktop printer provides fast, high-quality, on-demand label printing for various electrical and network applications. Panduit invites customers and industry professionals to check out the printer at various Panduit tradeshows and events around ASEAN, and South Korea region.

The events will provide attendees with a look at the new printer, allowing them to learn about key features, hear from a Panduit expert, and witness live demonstrations showcasing the capabilities of the new printer.

“The launch of the new printer represents the Panduit commitment to delivering new and innovative solutions that help our customers to work smarter and more efficiently,” said Chris McConnell, Senior Product Manager at Panduit. “We are excited to showcase the printer, where attendees will see how our new printer can enhance their daily operations.”

For more information about the new printer at www.panduit.com/desktop-printers

About Panduit

Panduit is a leading global manufacturer of high-quality electrical and network infrastructure and connectivity solutions. Operating from our headquarters in Tinley Park, Ill., USA, and across 112 worldwide locations, we drive innovation through strategic R&D investments and breakthrough product development while providing seamless global support and service. Since 1955, our commitment to our customers and partners has remained constant. And together, with them, we create exceptional solutions that support their businesses in a way that’s good for them and good for the world. Panduit is making the connections that matter. For more information, visit www.panduit.com.