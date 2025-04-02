Quantinuum’s ‘Quantum Origin’ Becomes First Software Quantum Random Number Generator to Achieve NIST Validation

Quantum Origin’s NIST SP 800-90B approval for the Validated Entropy Source strengthens federal cybersecurity readiness and supports PQC adoption

BROOMFIELD, Colo., April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Quantinuum, the industry leader in quantum computing with the world’s highest performing quantum computer, today announced that Quantum Origin, the company’s software Quantum Random Number Generator (QRNG), has received National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) validation. Quantum Origin is the first software QRNG to achieve this validation, establishing it as a crucial tool for federal agencies and agency partners in their mandated migration to post-quantum cryptography (PQC) under National Security Memorandum 10. This achievement will help strengthen cybersecurity in the age of PQC.

Quantum Origin generates mathematically proven randomness — a capability unmatched by hardware-based QRNGs or traditional pseudo-random number generators. Unlike hardware solutions that require specialized equipment and can be affected by environmental factors, Quantum Origin delivers consistent, proven randomness through flexible software deployment. Proven quantum randomness is an essential foundation for comprehensive quantum security strategy alongside PQC.

“The evolving threat landscape demands a new era of cybersecurity solutions for governments, enterprises, and critical infrastructure,” said Dr. Rajeeb Hazra, President and CEO of Quantinuum. “Quantinuum is at the forefront of this transformation, driving innovation in quantum cybersecurity. Our recent certified randomness demonstration with JPMorganChase, and our NIST-validated Quantum Origin platform are just two examples of how we are deepening our portfolio to meet this critical need.”

Quantum Origin is delivered entirely as self-contained software, making it adaptable to diverse environments from cloud solutions to highly sensitive systems. It can be deployed with zero network connectivity, enabling protection for air-gapped networks and confidential environments where traditional hardware-based QRNGs cannot operate effectively. It provides quantum-enhanced security without impacting the size, weight, and power (SWaP) requirements of existing systems, a critical consideration for resource-constrained deployments.

U.S. made using Quantinuum’s quantum computers based in Colorado, Quantum Origin helps mitigate supply chain risks associated with foreign-sourced hardware components. It is designed to integrate seamlessly with existing NIST-approved cryptographic systems without requiring recertification. With this NIST validation, organizations can now accelerate their adoption of quantum-enhanced security within existing compliance frameworks.

