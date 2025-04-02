Ribbon Showcases AI-Enabled Optical Innovation at OFC

Highlights award-winning IP and Optical transport solutions in Booth 2062

TOKYO,/PRNewswire/ — Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a prominent supplier of real-time communications technology and IP optical networking solutions, today announced that it will showcase its cutting-edge optical solutions at the 2025 Optical Fiber Communications Conference and Exhibition (OFC). Ribbon is dedicated to assisting the world’s largest service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure operators in modernizing and safeguarding their networks and services.

“We believe we are uniquely positioned to support Tier 1 and Tier 2 service providers worldwide with IP optical solutions that keep pace with the continued exponential growth in traffic and meet the unique requirements of emerging technologies, including AI,” said Sam Bucci, Ribbon’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. “Additionally, our low-code solutions help enable citizen developers to efficiently and effectively manage their networks.”

Ribbon will highlight several of its offerings in booth 2062, including:

Muse Multilayer Automation Platform: Featuring a next generation AI Muse Agent, this innovative tool allows users to query the state of their network and receive clear, accurate information, enabling intelligent real-time network management.

NPT 2714: This high capacity aggregation router features a new, innovative orthogonal architecture for modular centralized routers, merging the best aspects of modular and fixed systems. The NPT 2714 combines the redundancy and I/O diversity of modular systems with the simplicity and cost-efficiency of fixed systems, delivering redundancy at an optimized cost while enabling flexibility and expandability through operational continuity.

Apollo ADM400/800 Switchponders: These advanced optical networking modules deliver the flexibility of any-to-any service switching on the small footprint and low power consumption of a line card, economically extending the benefits of OTN switching to the edge of optical networks.

Apollo 9408 and 9458 Compact Modular Transport and OLS Platforms: These platforms deliver ultra-high density with ultra-low power consumption to meet the optical networking needs of large communication service providers and webscale operators, and feature an industry-highest 25.6T line capacity in a 2RU form factor.

Additionally, both the NPT 2714 and Apollo ADM 400/800 have been recognized in the 2025 Lightwave + BTR Innovation Reviews, and will be honored at the Innovation Showcase on Monday, March 31st at San Francisco’s Moscone Center.

