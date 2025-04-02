Ricoh awarded EcoVadis Platinum Rating for Sustainability Performance

TOKYO, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Ricoh today announced it has been awarded the highest Platinum rating from EcoVadis, the world’s most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings. Placing Ricoh among the top 1% of companies assessed, this is Ricoh’s first Platinum rating, following ten consecutive years of Gold ratings from 2014 to 2024.



The EcoVadis assessment evaluates more than 150,000 companies worldwide across 21 sustainability criteria in four core themes: Environment, Labour & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement. Many global companies rely on EcoVadis insights when selecting suppliers. This year, Ricoh achieved an overall score of 82 out of 100—an increase of 5 points from last year—with particularly strong recognition in the Environment category, along with notable improvements in the Labour & Human Rights and Ethics categories. This achievement reaffirms Ricoh’s commitment to responsibility and accountability, positioning the company as a leader in its sector.

Mikako Suzuki, Corporate Officer in charge of ESG and Risk Management at Ricoh Company, Ltd., commented: “We are immensely proud of this milestone, which underscores our long-standing commitment to sustainability. The 2025 Platinum rating is a testament to Ricoh’s active promotion of ESG risk management in our supply chain, including improvements in labour conditions and human rights. It also reflects our ongoing efforts to deepen our environmental policies and targets, expand information disclosure, and advance environmental management. Through our business, Ricoh will continue contributing to the realisation of a sustainable society by working to solve social issues throughout the value chain.“

