Sino Inno Lab and the Spark Promote I&T Integration in Daily Life

Engaging Over 2,000 Individuals in Its First Year in the Northern Metropolis

HONG KONG, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Sino Group (‘The Group’) is dedicated to nurturing and attracting talent while supporting the development of the innovation and technology (I&T) ecosystem. Since the opening of Sino Inno Lab and The Spark in the Northern Metropolis last year, the platforms have welcomed more than 1,500 visitors from local universities as well as start-ups in the Greater Bay Area and overseas, and delegates from organisations and educational institutions, in an effort to foster industry dialogue. Recently, The Spark hosted its first Community Wellness Inno Day at One North, bringing I&T closer to the community. The event showcased innovations from local university start-ups and partnered with hive, an organisation promoting balanced living and mindfulness, to offer a range of mind-body wellness activities. Over 500 community members, including underprivileged families and children from the North District, participated, enhancing well-being and raising awareness of wellness technology.



The Spark’s first Community Wellness Inno Day promotes well-being and raises awareness of wellness technology.

Sino Inno Lab serves as a sandbox platform for start-ups, inventors, and technology companies from Hong Kong, Mainland China and beyond. It provides a space for demonstrating proof-of-concept developments and fostering collaboration on innovative solutions, supporting Hong Kong’s role as a bridge connecting the Greater Bay Area, Mainland China, and the global community, and creating broader opportunities for the local I&T sector. Located in One North, the 4,000 square-foot Sino Inno Lab also houses The Spark, an open exchange platform and a co-working space for I&T professionals. To mark its first anniversary, The Spark organised a Community Wellness Inno Day with a focus on mind-body wellness, inviting start-up teams from the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) and the University of Hong Kong (HKU) to showcase their technology-driven products and applications for personal health and wellness.

Among them, PanopticAI, a deep-tech company leveraging HKUST’s academic and scientific research, launched the world’s first contactless pulse rate measurement mobile application, powered by AI-driven health data extraction and analysis. During the event, they introduced the ‘Wellness Journey’ in collaboration with Lify Wellness, which incorporates AI Facial Scanning Well-Being Analytics and offers personalised herbal tea recommendations. Dr Kyle Wong, CEO and co-founder of PanopticAI, stated, ‘We were thrilled to take part in Community Wellness Inno Day. It was a wonderful chance to personally introduce our AI technology to the public and witness firsthand how it positively impacts people’s lives. The feedback from and interaction with users has been truly inspiring for our team. This encouragement drives us to keep developing and enhancing our products, working towards our aim of integrating wellness technology into daily life and making a meaningful impact on society.

LocoBike, another HKUST start-up and local shared-bike brand, highlighted the natural beauty of the Northern Metropolis as it introduced its 360° VR cycling experience, which promotes healthy living and eco-friendly commuting. Additionally, a technological showcase highlighting HKU’s research, enhanced by VOTANIC, offered an immersive 360° VR bowling experience, using a high-performance CAVE automatic virtual environment system. This innovation combined health, entertainment, and advanced technology with realistic interactions and physical effects, demonstrating Hong Kong’s potential in virtual reality and AI innovation.

Mr David Ng, Group Associate Director of Sino Group, said, ‘Sino Group is committed to building up the I&T ecosystem through initiatives like the establishment of Sino Inno Lab and The Spark, enhancing the talent pool, and promoting a culture that integrates I&T into daily life while inspiring further development. We believe that the extensive application and advancement of AI will provide convenience and create significant growth opportunities. We appreciate the invaluable support and participation of our partners, industry peers, tenants, and community groups as we strive to leverage technology to strengthen community connections, nurture an I&T culture, and contribute to the ongoing development of the Northern Metropolis.’

Many participants found the event engaging and appreciated experiencing the benefits of AI in daily life. Parents noted the novelty of an AI chess-playing robot and the enjoyment their children derived from mind-body wellness activities. The event provided an opportunity for collaboration with like-minded tenants from One North, including hive, which offered complimentary activities such as Muay Thai self-defense, yoga breathing exercises, and pain point location practice. Another participating tenant, First Climb, provided rock-climbing experiences to encourage physical activity.

One North actively promotes a healthy work-life balance and regularly hosts wellness-focused activities such as yoga classes, running, and cycling events. Its 20,000-square-foot outdoor landscaped area features an accessible cycle track network that stretches from Tsuen Wan to Tuen Mun and Yuen Long Nam Sang Wai, complete with bicycle parking, changing rooms, showers, and electronic lockers to support active travel. One North recently achieved ActiveScore Certified Gold, the only globally recognised certification dedicated to active travel in real estate, underscoring its commitment to low-carbon and active commuting.