Smart Riding IoT – ASMAX showcase Rider’s Symphony at Tokyo Motorcycle Show

TOKYO, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — At the 2025 Japan International Motorcycle Show in Tokyo, ASMAX once again made waves in the riding world with its smart riding IoT ecosystem. The Io T-enabled MESH Intercom Headset Series became the breakout star, hailed by media as the “Sixth Sense for Riders.”

Global Exclusive Tech: MESH+5G Shatters Communication Barriers

“Traditional intercoms like pigeons chained by iron—this is a true eagle,” exclaimed a motorcycle influencer at ASMAX’s booth, impressed at the headset.

Distance limitations and terrain barriers of traditional Bluetooth headsets have long been an invisible constraint for motorcycle riding teams. ASMAX’s MESH breaks through this challenge with its MESH multi-hop self-organizing network technology: signals leap between devices like a relay, conquering tunnels, mountains, and urban skyscrapers to ensure safer team rides. Coupled with SMC Smart Adaptive Technology, the seamless MESH+5G switching system ensures unbroken tacit teamwork between riders—no dropped connections, ever.

F1Pro Max: The Pinnacle of Innovation

ASMAX’s voice control system redefines convenience. A simple “Hi Max” command to access all headset features including music, navigation, calls, and more—all while delivering crystal-clear intercom clarity even at 180 km/h. Moreover, it’s reliable water proof performance and diverse functionality elevate the helmet Bluetooth headset from a basic device to a truly smart solution, marking a significant leap into the ear of intelligent riding technology.

It’s worth noting that ASMAX is set to launch the highly anticipated F1 Pro Max, it’s an audio revolution. This product is definitely one to watch for all motorcycle enthusiasts.

Smart Riding IoT: Redefining the Future

At the Tokyo exhibition, alongside the highly acclaimed ASMAX smart IoT Mesh Intercom headset, a range of innovative IoT products was unveiled, including smart IoT spotlight, smart tire pressure monitors, and voice-operated INSTA360 action cameras. Imagine commanding your entire ride setup with a single phrase—turning your motorcycle into a scene from a futuristic blockbuster.

What’s more? The ASMAX MESH Intercom Headset offers jaw-dropping value: premium performance at half the price of competitors.

Stay Connected

Follow @asmaxworld_official on Instagram for updates on the F1Pro Max launch and more.

ASMAX – Where Cutting-Edge Tech Meets the Spirit of the Ride.