The groundbreaking ceremony for EPG’s second factory in Malaysia was held

The China–Malaysia governments and enterprises collaboratively creating a new road roadmap for smart manufacturing in Southeast Asia

JOHOR BAHRU, Malaysia, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On March 22, Mr Alick Wan, CEO and Chairman of EPG, announced the official groundbreaking of EPG’s second factory in Malaysia. This marks a further expansion and deepening of EPG’s presence in the Southeast Asian market, with its global strategy continuing to accelerate.

As a pioneer in the data center field, EPG focuses on the research, development, manufacturing, and servicing of diesel generator sets and IDC & AIDC modular products for data centers. The company is committed to creating industry benchmarks and steadily advancing the global data center industry, contributing to the prosperity of the digital age.

Yang Berhormat Lee Ting Han, Chairman of the Johor State Investment, Trade, and Consumer Affairs Committee; Yang Berhormat Dato’ Haji Ir Hasni Bin Mohammad, Johor State Economic and Investment Advisor; Teo Nie Ching, Deputy Minister of Communications and Multimedia; as well as representatives from the Chinese General Chamber of Commerce, Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business, other Institutional Representative and entrepreneurs attended the event.

In his speech, YB Lee Ting Han highly praised EPG’s contributions to the local data center industry and talent development, calling it “an important driving force for regional economic upgrading.” Dato’ Haji Ir Hasni Bin Mohammad emphasized that the project will optimize Johor’s industrial structure and support high-quality economic development. Teo Nie Ching, Deputy Minister of Communications and Multimedia, pointed out that EPG’s technological innovations will inject new momentum into the relevant industrial chains in Southeast Asia.

Alick Wan stated that Malaysia is one of the core hubs in EPG’s global strategy, and the second factory will become an intelligent manufacturing base serving the Southeast Asian market, helping to drive the optimization and upgrading of relevant industrial chains. At the same time, EPG’s production capacity and supply efficiency in overseas markets will see a significant improvement, thereby strengthening the company’s competitiveness in the global market.

At the event, the guests jointly completed the groundbreaking ceremony, officially marking the launch of the project. EPG also announced a special fund donation to support local talent development programs.

This groundbreaking event highlights EPG’s commitment to deepening its presence in the Malaysian market and sets a new benchmark for China–Malaysia economic and trade cooperation.

Driven by innovation, EPG will continue to grow in Malaysia. With deep local collaboration, EPG seeks to promote the upgrading of the data center industrial chain in Southeast Asian, and implement the strategic vision of the “Smart Global Chain.”

About EPG

EPG is a leading manufacturing company specializing in prefabricated (modular) data center products. With a robust R&D team based in Shanghai, our high-end manufacturing plants in Shanghai and Malaysia, With a significant presence across Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and the United States, we are at the forefront of innovation in the data center and power systems industry. For more information, please visit www.epg-module.com