TVB’s Drama of the Year Representing Professor Wong Tin Chee’s Enduring Legacy

A Legacy of Chivalry: Honoring a Century of Medical Dedication

Download high-resolution photos here: http://bit.ly/42hIihQ

HONG KONG, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Rooted in a distinguished family of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) practitioners, a dedicated Chinese medicine practitioner embarks on a mission to heal and serve the community with unwavering commitment. Overcoming significant challenges, he advances his medical practice and broadens the reach of TCM. To commemorate Herbalgy’s 25th anniversary, TVB’s drama of the year, “Heroes In White,” is inspired by the life and contributions of Professor Wong Tin Chee, founder of Herbalgy Pharmaceutical Limited. This production underscores Professor Wong’s unwavering dedication to promoting TCM and upholding the highest medical ethical standards.

Bringing the Spirit of Chivalry to the Screen

Starring award-winning actor Moses Chan, “Heroes In White” draws inspiration from both his real-life background—hailing from a family of doctors—and Professor Wong’s professional journey. Portraying Ling Wai Man, Chan’s character embodies the values of professionalism, compassion, and resilience in the face of medical challenges, and personal dilemmas. The drama illustrates how a physician steadfastly upholds ethical integrity, remaining dedicated to his mission of alleviating suffering and providing care.

Advancing TCM While Upholding Medical Integrity

Professor Tinly Wong Tin Chee, inspired by his father, Mr. Wong To Yick, has played a key role in advancing TCM. By integrating TCM with modern scientific research, he has strengthened his family’s legacy while enhancing the accessibility and effectiveness of traditional remedies. His pioneering brands, Touch Cool, Herbalgy, and Tibet Red, have contributed to the modernization and growth of TCM in Hong Kong.

Recognized for both his medical expertise and ethical principles, Professor Wong prioritizes addressing the root causes of health concerns, adhering to the philosophy of “targeting pain points for effective treatment.” Beyond his clinical contributions, he has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to philanthropy through the establishment of nonprofit initiatives and TCM clinics, benefiting over 10,000 underprivileged children and young individuals.

Herbalgy’s 25-Year Commitment to TCM Innovation

Marking its 25th anniversary, Herbalgy Pharmaceutical’s collaboration with TVB’s “Heroes In White” seeks to inspire audiences while reinforcing the cultural and medical significance of TCM. This initiative aims to elevate Hong Kong’s standing in the global TCM landscape by showcasing the effectiveness and benefits of TCM.

Integrating TCM into Home Healthcare: Addressing Urban Pain Management

The demands of modern urban lifestyles often contribute to various forms of physical discomfort, yet many individuals disregard early warning signs. Herbalgy advocates a proactive approach through “preventive treatment” and provides scientifically formulated external care solutions tailored to different types of pain. By integrating Hong Kong’s traditional medicated oils, magnetic therapy, medicinal and physical therapy, Herbalgy offers a comprehensive home-care solution that targets pain affecting the upper, middle, and lower body—often a result of stress, irregular routines and habits.

Touch-Cool

Target Areas: Shoulder, Neck, and Head Relief

Containing menthol for a cooling sensation, this formula relieves muscle fatigue and headaches. Its 360-degree magnetic ball applicator ensures deep penetration of active ingredients. According to a 2007 study conducted by City University of Hong Kong and Hong Kong Baptist University, Touch-Cool was proven to accelerate post-exercise muscle recovery and reduce fatigue by up to 51%1.

Herbalgy Easy Analgesic Plasters

Target Areas: Lower Back and Joints

Inspired by traditional Chinese trauma medicine, this herbal pain relief patch alleviates neck, shoulder, joint, and lower back pain, as well as sprains and sports injuries.

Carthami Flos Pain Relieving Oil

Target Areas: Lower Limbs and Chronic Pain

This formulation addresses sprains, joint pain, chronic soreness, and lumbar strain. Designed for large-area application, it enhances blood circulation and relieves muscle tension, making it ideal for sports injuries and long-term wear-and-tear conditions.

Availability: Herbalgy products are available at the official website, Mannings, Watsons, Yue Hwa Chinese Products, HKTVmall, and major personal care stores and pharmacies in Hong Kong.

High-resolution images are available for download at: http://bit.ly/42hIihQ

1The efficacy of “Touch Cool” was verified in a February 2007 experimental report by City University and Baptist University, which showed that it can enhance muscle recovery and reduce fatigue by up to 51% after intense exercise.

About Herbalgy

Herbalgy Pharmaceutical Ltd. is a company that captures the essence of Hong Kong. Founded in 1999 by the esteemed TCM Professor Wong Tin Chee, he has been inspired by his father, Wong To Yik, since childhood. With a deep passion for TCM and herbal medicine research, Professor Wong has inherited his father’s wisdom and expertise. He is committed to adhering to his father’s philosophy of “focusing on addressing the root cause rather than merely treating the symptoms” and the principle of “viewing pain as a crucial indicator for identifying underlying issues.”

Following the establishment of the family business, Professor Wong was encouraged by his father to create the well-known “Herbalgy” brand. This name reflects the company’s commitment to promoting healthy meridians and overall well-being. With decades of clinical experience and a love for Hong Kong’s TCM, he established a GMP-standard factory in Hong Kong to ensure the scientific production of traditional medicinal oils and plasters. He has since launched the brands “Touch Cool,” “Herbalgy,” and “Tibet Red,” which blend the unique characteristics of Hong Kong with accessible medicinal oils, magnetic therapy, herbal remedies, and physical therapy, making them some of the most enduring and best-selling brands in the region.

These brands offer straightforward, medication-based home care solutions designed for the early prevention of chronic pain resulting from poor blood circulation in urban lifestyles.

For more information about Herbalgy, please visit:

Website: https://herbalgy.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Herbalgy/