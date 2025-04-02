TVU Networks Showcases Game-Changing Cloud Production Partnerships at NAB 2025

TVU Networks announces two groundbreaking partnerships set to revolutionize their cloud production ecosystem, delivering unprecedented capabilities to content creators and broadcasters alike.

In a significant industry advancement, TVU has partnered with IRLToolkit, the premier technology innovator serving IRL (In Real Life) content creators. IRLToolkit's cloud-hosted OBS service has emerged as the gold standard for high-quality live production and distribution, powering the broadcasts of influential creators such as Paymoney Wubby and Daily Dasher.



TVU Networks and IRLToolkit Unveil Partnership for Next-Generation IRL Streaming at NAB 2025

This strategic alliance seamlessly integrates TVU MediaHub’s sophisticated cloud routing and scheduling capabilities into IRLToolkit’s dynamic mobile live streaming platform. The integration enables global content routing, management, and distribution with remarkable efficiency. Content creators now gain access to TVU’s proprietary ISX patent technology, delivering sub-second latency synchronized audio-video transmission—a critical advantage in unpredictable network environments where reliability matters most.

“Live IRL streaming thrives on spontaneity and creativity, demanding workflows built specifically for these unique challenges,” explains Kyle Manning, CEO of IRLToolkit. “TVU MediaHub integrates perfectly into our ecosystem, combining performance, reliability, and intuitive operation for streamers pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in live content creation.”



TVU Networks Partners with InSync Technology to Deliver Premium Frame Rate and Deinterlacing Conversion at Scale in the Cloud

Simultaneously, TVU has formed a partnership with InSync Technology, a distinguished 21-year veteran in broadcast standards conversion with heritage tracing back to digital broadcasting pioneer Snell & Wilcox. This collaboration brings premium video processing capabilities to TVU’s cloud production platform through native integration of InSync’s sophisticated FrameFormer technology directly into TVU MediaHub.

The integration offers media organizations access to high-end motion-compensated frame rate conversion without leaving MediaHub’s streamlined user interface. Users can now effortlessly activate FrameFormer’s powerful enhancement tools with a simple checkbox selection, eliminating the complexity of additional equipment or convoluted setup procedures.

“TVU MediaHub stands as a market-leading flexible routing platform capable of handling virtually any input and output format,” notes James Taylor, CEO of InSync Technology. “By embedding FrameFormer directly within MediaHub, media organizations can now achieve the highest-quality frame rate and deinterlacing conversion as an integral part of their cloud-based workflow, completely eliminating requirements for additional hardware.”

TVU CEO Paul Shen emphasizes the company’s enduring vision: “Our fundamental mission remains making professional-level live production accessible to all media and content creators. These strategic partnerships represent critical milestones toward that goal. For two decades, we’ve maintained laser focus on customer needs, empowering them to achieve increasingly efficient, flexible, and intensive live content production through relentless innovation.”