Veda KM (CSRone) Recognized as Best Sustainability Advisory Firm by Acquisition International in UK, Creating Corporate Value with Collaborative Counseling!

TAIPEI, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Veda KM (CSRone), Veda International Group’s Sustainability Consultation Team, becomes Taiwan’s only firm to be awarded the Best Sustainability Advisory Firm by Acquisition International, demonstrating the professionalism and achievements of consultation teams assisting corporates to implement sustainability solutions. Under the situation of deepening global sustainability trends, Veda KM (CSRone) ‘s sustainability consultants not only commit to sustainability strategy development and information consultation for Taiwan and Asia-Pacific corporations but also involve deeply in industry transformation. Veda KM (CSRone) assists corporates to establish scientific foundations for carbon-reduction, supply chain management, and governance, allowing corporates to move forward steadily amidst the changes.

This international recognition by UK is an endorsement of CSRone/Veda KM’s professionalism, indicating its role as a strategic partner and important facilitator in the process of corporate sustainability. In recent years, CSRone/Veda KM also received two other international awards including Environment Analyst’s Net-Zero Accelerator Award-SMEs and Wealth & Finance International’s Most Pioneering CSR Support Enterprise. Domestically, CSRone/Veda KM was the only public relations firm to be granted Taiwan Institute for Sustainable Energy’s Corporate Sustainability Report Platinum Award in the service category. This year, CSRone/Veda KM sets a new achievement being recognized with Taiwan’s best consultant award with the 2024 CSR Awards organized by Acquisition International, UK’s monthly digital business magazine.

Primarily providing business strategy solutions and sustainability knowledge management services, CSRone/Veda KM promotes and counsels corporates to advance sustainability development through the power of knowledge integration. Its clients include industry leaders from the plastic, automobile, technology, finance, fashion, and medical industries. Through collaborative counseling, long-term relationships are established with corporates, allowing them to respond to evolving sustainability trends, regulatory pressures, and stakeholder engagement challenges.

Gennie Yen, CEO of Veda International Group and Founder of CSRone, shares that, “Veda KM (CSRone) has insisted on knowledge-based sustainability transformation for corporates. The award not only recognizes the service quality of our consultation team but also makes us believe that self-directed professional services and collaborative counseling brings more meaningful and effective sustainability value from the inside out.”

Richard Chen, Executive VP of Veda International Group and Head of APAC Business Strategy & Development, also points out that “we involve corporate sustainability practitioners in every step of the counseling process, from conception to implementation. This is because we believe that creating value together with our clients is the key to changing the nature of a company.”

With the weakening corporate commitment to sustainability development, the urgent need for decarbonization, tackling plastic pollution, protecting biodiversity, conserving water resources, and addressing inequality is increasing. We hope corporates understand that sustainability transformation will not die—it changes over time, and they must be proactively prepared to meet new sustainability challenges.

CONTACT: Veda KM (CSRone) Ria Ni, ria.ni@veda.com.tw