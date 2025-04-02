WePlay App 4th Anniversary Carnival: A Grand Social Gathering Where Play Brings Friends Together!

TAIPEI, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — As a renowned app blending casual tabletop games and voice-based interactions, WePlay App has consistently innovated to reward its players. This year, it launched exciting new titles, including the adrenaline-pumping competitive battle game Smash GO! (where players choose hero characters for epic showdowns), the liar’s Party (testing players’ acting skills and logic), and the immersive 2D puzzle-adventure Ghost Tag (offering stunning visuals and atmospheric sound design).

To celebrate its 4th anniversary in March, WePlay app themed the event “Carnival of Joy,” creating a lively atmosphere filled with birthday cheer. A standout feature was the collaboration with the popular IP “Peach Cat”, releasing anniversary-themed cosmetic items featuring the adorable mascot. The celebration extended beyond the digital realm with a physical anniversary party in Taipei’s Xinyi District, bridging online and offline interactions.

On March 29th, a high-profile flagship party event was grandly held in Taipei’s Xinyi District, featuring brand-exclusive signature cocktails, an interactive birthday message wall, and other elements that strengthened the bond between the brand and its community members. This year, the event also highlighted talented player-singers voted by WePlay’s community, who delivered electrifying live performances on stage. Their extraordinary acts left attendees in awe and admiration, propelling the party atmosphere to its peak and creating unforgettable moments for all participants.



Photo from the Event

Now entering its fifth year, WePlay App remains Taiwan’s leading social gaming platform. It continues to deepen its roots in Taiwan’s market, expanding its game ecosystem and fostering a vibrant community to meet players’ evolving needs.

With a mission to redefine digital entertainment through play, WePlay App stands as a beacon for gamers seeking both challenge and camaraderie.