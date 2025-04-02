WePlay x Kumamon Collaboration Launches Lunar New Year Celebration!

BANGKOK, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The rapidly trending board game social app WePlay has teamed up with the globally beloved mascot IP Kumamon to launch a special Lunar New Year party event. This crossover not only delivers fresh entertainment experiences but also rewards players with exclusive benefits, sparking a new wave of social gaming excitement.



Photo from the Event

WePlay’s Success Formula: Quality and Innovation

As a comprehensive platform integrating multiple games and entertainment features, WePlay remains committed to creating diverse online social experiences while deepening its expertise in casual gaming and social interaction. The app has surpassed 10 million downloads and consistently tops both Android and iOS download charts, cementing its leadership in casual social gaming.

Recognized for exceptional user experience, WePlay has earned prestigious accolades including Google Play’s “Most Entertaining App of 2023” and has been repeatedly featured on Apple’s App Store recommendation lists in 2024, highlighting industry recognition for its product quality and innovative capabilities.

Kumamon Collaboration: Redefining Entertainment Ecosystems

Kumamon, with its quirky charm and cultural significance, has become an iconic symbol among Thai youth. This partnership enhances WePlay’s content ecosystem through visually refreshed interfaces and interactive features.

The WePlay x Kumamon Lunar New Year Party event introduces themed missions, limited-edition merchandise, blind box prize pools, and lucrative rewards including 30% recharge rebates, 70%-off discount packages, and free timed gift bundles. This celebration combines playful mechanics with generous player incentives through customized collectibles and value-packed offers.

Elevating IP Partnerships: A Strategic Milestone

The collaboration marks WePlay’s successful expansion in IP crossovers, demonstrating its growing influence beyond local markets and reinforcing its position as a leading entertainment-social platform. The company plans to pursue more premium IP partnerships to deliver innovative experiences and build a diverse, engaging ecosystem.

Deepening Roots in Thailand: WePlay’s Vision

WePlay’s success stems from meticulous attention to detail in character design, art style, and interactive mechanics, attracting a loyal user base. Its user-centric innovation has become a key competitive differentiator.

Moving forward, WePlay will continue refining gaming and social features to meet evolving player demands in Thailand while expanding high-impact IP collaborations. Through creative events and vibrant community engagement, WePlay aims to redefine entertainment experiences and co-create a dynamic new era of game-driven social interaction.

WePlay remains dedicated to building a world of limitless possibilities where innovation and play converge.