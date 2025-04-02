Xinhua Silk Road: East China’s Tengzhou kicks off spring tourism promotion, cultural tourism event

BEIJING, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The opening ceremony of a local spring tourism promotion and cultural tourism event kicked off on March 27 in the Liucun Village pear orchard scenic area in Chaihudian Town of Tengzhou City, east China’s Shandong Province.



Photo shows the pear blossom in Chaihudian Town of Tengzhou City, east China’s Shandong Province.

Themed with pear blossom admiration and China-chic experience, the event integrates ecological sightseeing, cultural heritage, and rural revitalization, attracting tens of thousands of tourists.

The 11-day event, from March 27 to April 6, features more than ten themed activities, such as the launching ceremony, live-action performances inspired by Chinese animated blockbuster “Ne Zha 2,” a pear blossom-themed photo exhibition and photography competition, a handmade crafts experience activity, a food carnival, and e-commerce live-streaming.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/345032.html