From screen to society: latest iQIYI-presented films champion realism in cinematic storytelling

BEIJING, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — iQIYI, China’s leading online entertainment platform, announced the premieres of two reality-driven films – “Mumu” and “We Girls” – ahead of the Qingming Festival holiday period (also known as Tomb-Sweeping Day) in early April. Presented by iQIYI, the films delve into the often-overlooked lives of hearing-impaired families and marginalized women, offering a powerful testament to the company’s commitment to realism in content creation while combining commercial appeal with compelling storytelling and artistic merit.

The premieres reflect a broader shift in Chinese cinema toward realism. According to an industry report, in 2023, more than half of the top 20 films drew from real-life themes, contributing 32% of the total annual Chinese box office. Recent successes from iQIYI, such as “Trending Topic,” highlight the market’s appetite for socially grounded stories, and underscore iQIYI’s role in shaping this movement by developing films that not only reflect lived realities but also amplify voices that are often overlooked.

“Mumu” and “We Girls” bring realism to the big screen

Starring pop star and actor Yixing ZHANG, “Mumu” tells the story of a deaf father determined to build a better life for his daughter who unfortunately falls into a trap and becomes ensnared in a life of crime. The touching and heartfelt narrative is brought to life by authentic performances, including those of nearly 30 hearing-impaired actors. Directed by Mo SHA, the film is adapted from the tear-jerking short film of the same name, which earned him the best young director award on “Action!,” an iQIYI original variety show designed to empower emerging filmmakers. Early screenings have earned a 9.7 score on China’s top ticketing platform Taopiaopiao and generated more than RMB 10.8 million (USD 1.5 million) in pre-screening and pre-sales revenues as of March 30.

Directed by award-winning filmmaker Xiaogang FENG and starring Liying ZHAO, “We Girls” follows a mother who risks everything to purchase an expensive cochlear implant for her daughter and is subsequently sentenced to prison. There, she meets a group of other women who help each other reintegrate into society and start anew. With an all-female cast and themes of solidarity and survival, the film is already generating buzz, topping real-time watchlists on ticketing platforms like Maoyan and trending across Weibo, Baidu, and WeChat.

iQIYI’s diverse film offerings and strategic industry initiatives

These premieres build on iQIYI’s strong portfolio of realism-themed content, highlighted by the theatrical release of “Upstream,” a blockbuster portraying the struggles of a laid-off middle-aged programmer who turns to food delivery work. iQIYI has also expanded its premium film offerings through strategic partnerships with filmmakers, delivering commercial hits like “Break Through the Darkness,” “Hachiko,” and “Wolf Hiding” – all of which grossed over RMB 100 million (USD 13.8 million) and earned prestigious honors, including the Golden Rooster and Hong Kong Film Awards.

Over the years, iQIYI has made sustained contributions to the film industry through content creation, talent cultivation, and innovative business models. iQIYI’s Founder and CEO Yu GONG has previously shared the aspirations guiding the company’s continued support for filmmakers, including increasing copyright investments to generate sustainable returns, expanding filmmaker collaborations to diversify content, and carefully balancing artistic expression with commercial viability.

This vision is exemplified by initiatives like Golden Screenwriters’ Night, a pioneering event in China promoting young screenwriting talent and innovative content, and the Online Film Young Creators Project, which offers emerging filmmakers comprehensive support, including production funding, mentorship, and distribution assistance.

Film poster of “Mumu”