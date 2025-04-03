Global Construction Leader Deploys Nearly 20 Units of Equipment and 150 Personnel to Race Against “Golden 72-Hour” Deadline

YANGON, Myanmar and BANGKOK, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On March 28, 2025, at 12:50 Myanmar time (GMT+6:30), a catastrophic 7.9-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar, causing severe infrastructure damage and triggering secondary disasters in northern Thailand. With tens of thousands trapped under rubble and critical roads destroyed, XCMG Machinery (“XCMG”), an Asian leading construction machinery manufacturer, immediately activated its global emergency response protocol to support life-saving operations across both countries.



XCMG Races Against Time: Heavy Machinery Restores Lifelines in Myanmar-Thailand Earthquake Rescue

Adhering to the critical “golden 72-hour” window for earthquake rescue, XCMG coordinated its regional networks to prioritize speed and precision:

Myanmar Operations : Local teams in Yangon and Mandalay partnered with clients to deploy 12 units of excavators, cranes, and loaders within 4 hours, focusing on urban residential rescue missions.

: Local teams in and Mandalay partnered with clients to deploy 12 units of within 4 hours, focusing on urban residential rescue missions. Thailand Operations: The Bangkok subsidiary dispatched 8 units of aerial work platforms and demolition equipment overnight to assist in high-rise collapse scenarios, working directly with Thai disaster command centers.

To streamline communication and ensure real-time coordination, XCMG has also launched dedicated 24/7 emergency hotlines:

Myanmar : +95 968 1253 790 (Chinese/ Myanmar )

Thailand : +66 97 0313098 (Chinese/Thai)

In the last 5 days, XCMG’s cranes executed delicate debris removal in Yangon, while Thai crews utilized hydraulic cutters to extract survivors from collapsed buildings. Over 150 local employees and technical experts operated machinery nonstop, ensuring equipment arrives ahead of personnel” to accelerate access to trapped victims.

“Disasters know no boundaries, and neither does our responsibility,” said Mr Dong Ming, the XCMG spokesperson. “Our teams are trained to act decisively, blending engineering expertise with humanitarian urgency.”

XCMG‘s emergency response teams have achieved significant milestones in their cross-border rescue operations. Within the first 24 hours, crews in Myanmar successfully cleared over 50 critical roadblocks, restoring vital access routes for aid delivery and evacuation efforts.

XCMG personnel and equipment remain active across 5 disaster zones located in Myanmar and Thailand. The company‘s integrated fleet, capable of demolition, debris clearance, and material transport, continues to collaborate with local authorities to restore infrastructure access.

