Medit Reaffirms Commitment to American Dental Providers: No Price Increases for U.S. Customers

SEOUL, South Korea and NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Medit, a global leader in digital dentistry solutions and intraoral scanning technology, announced today that it will not raise suggested retail prices for its U.S. customers—reaffirming its commitment to accessibility, transparency, and steadfast support for dental professionals across the country.

For over a decade, Medit has helped transform the dental landscape through open, intuitive, and affordable scanning solutions. From small-town practices to leading-edge labs, Medit has always believed that innovation should be accessible—and that the people who care for others deserve a partner who cares just as deeply.

Now, as rising costs continue to challenge dental professionals nationwide, Medit is proud to say: We’re not raising prices.

“Dental clinics and labs are the heartbeat of oral health in America,” said Han Ryu, CEO of Medit. “They deserve tools they can trust and a company that stands beside them. We believe now is the time to support our community—not place additional burdens on it.”

Medit’s customer-first approach, paired with ongoing software innovation and responsive support, has made it a trusted name in practices across the U.S. and around the world.

For more information, please contact:

Matt Mock

Sr. Director of Marketing & Education

namerica.mkt@medit.com

www.medit.com