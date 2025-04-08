Pantum’s Efficient Pro Series Laser Printer Wins iF DESIGN AWARD 2025

ZHUHAI, China, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Pantum’s Efficient Pro Series monochrome laser printer has been honored with the prestigious iF DESIGN AWARD 2025 in March 2025, showcasing its outstanding design and functionality. This honor, presented by iF International Forum Design GmbH, one of the world’s oldest independent design institutions, highlights the printer’s innovation, practicality, and eco-friendly features.



The iF DESIGN AWARD is a globally recognized symbol of design excellence. Evaluated by a team of international experts, consisting of 131 independent design professionals, the Pantum Efficient Pro Series stood out impressively for its exemplary design concept among nearly 11,000 submissions from 66 countries.

With a unique “stacked geometry”design concept, the Efficient Pro Series is a brand-new lineup of A4 laser printers, showcasing Pantum’s innovative design language. It is noted for its high-performance printing capabilities, with an exceptional endurance of up to 200,000 pages without interruption and an extremely low jam rate below 0.02‰*, certified by CEPREI Laboratory, China’s authoritative testing institution. These attributes underscore its reliability and efficient performance suitable even under rigorous use.

Furthermore, the versatility in media handling sets this printer apart as it supports various media types including transparency sheets, labels, thick and thin papers. This flexibility makes them suitable for diverse printing needs across various industries.

Innovative additions also include automatic jam removal ensuring smooth operations without manual interventions and the Wi-Fi Direct feature which connects within ten seconds enhancing user convenience significantly.

The printer’s environmental credentials are further strengthened by its ENERGY STAR® certification, demonstrating Pantum’s commitment to sustainable product development.

Gary Chen, Deputy Director of Product & Technology Department at Pantum, stated, “This award reflects our unwavering commitment to innovation and quality. We strive to develop user-friendly products that meet the evolving needs of our customers, and the Efficient Pro Series is a perfect example of this dedication.”

In 2025, Pantum is set to launch new products, further demonstrating its brand strength and commitment to innovation. The company will continue to expand its global presence, focusing on delivering value to both businesses and home users.

Further information about the Efficient Pro Series Laser Printer can be found on the official ifdesign.com website under “Winners & iF Ranking”: https://ifdesign.com/en/winner-ranking/project/efficient-pro-series-laser-printers/712138

About Pantum

Founded in 2010, Pantum is an outstanding printer brand, with its business covering printers, printing materials, and printing solutions and services. Since 2012, Pantum began its overseas expansion with a current global footprint of more than 110 countries and regions. With its patented technology, Pantum is committed to meeting evolving printing needs by offering cost-effective, user-friendly, and energy-efficient products, as well as reliable printing solutions.

