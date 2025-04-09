Hejaz Secures €100 Million Funding Facility from UAE Private Wealth Group to Drive Growth in Australian Islamic Finance Market

MELBOURNE, Australia, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Hejaz, Australia’s leading Islamic financial services provider, has secured a €100 million funding facility from a UAE-based private wealth group. This strategic funding milestone will enable Hejaz to expand its Sharia-compliant financing solutions, catering to the growing demand across property, auto, SME, commercial, and development finance in the Australian market.

This facility marks a significant leap forward for Islamic finance in Australia, ensuring that the country’s expanding Muslim communities have greater access to financial solutions that align with their values. As the first of its kind at this scale, this investment underscores international confidence in Australia’s Islamic finance sector and positions Hejaz as the leading gateway for global Sharia-compliant capital into the region.

“The demand for Sharia-compliant financial products in Australia has surged, driven by a growing population seeking alternatives to conventional finance,” said Hakan Ozyon, CEO of Hejaz. “This funding facility allows us to meet this demand at scale, supporting home buyers, business owners, and developers while ensuring access to responsible finance solutions.”

The ripple effect of this capital injection will be felt across multiple sectors, particularly in real estate and SME lending, where access to Sharia-compliant funding has historically been limited. Hejaz’s expanded capacity to deploy this capital will not only benefit the Muslim community but also contribute to broader economic activity, job creation, and infrastructure development across Australia.

This partnership with global investors highlights the increasing recognition of Australia as an emerging hub for Islamic financial services and reinforces Hejaz’s leadership in this growing sector.

Hejaz Group offers a comprehensive suite of products and services ranging from Pension funds and ETFs to Real Estate financing and personal asset management. Established in 2014 in Melbourne, Australia, the Hejaz Group was formed to offer a holistic financial services solution to Muslims around the world. The Hejaz Group has demonstrated robust growth and resilience, navigating through various economic cycles, and emerging as a market leader in the region. The company has earned numerous accolades and recognitions for its contributions to the financial industry and its commitment to innovation and financial inclusivity.