APP Group Reinforces Support for Thailand’s Sustainability Initiatives

JAKARTA, Indonesia, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — APP Group reaffirms its commitment to environmental responsibility by supporting Thailand’s sustainability initiatives, including the country’s January 2025 ban on plastic waste imports.

Thailand is shifting from being a major destination for global plastic waste, having imported over 1.1 million tonnes between 2018 and 2021, to a nation prioritizing waste reduction, recyclability, and sustainable industry practices with initiatives such as the January 2025 ban on plastic waste imports. The import of plastic in Thailand has often been mismanaged, with many factories burning the waste instead of recycling it, causing harm to human health and the environment.

In response to this challenge, APP Group is dedicated to contributing to this shift through eco-friendly solutions. By working closely with local businesses, government agencies, and stakeholders, APP Group aims to drive progress in sustainable packaging and paper alternatives, with a focus on compostable, environmentally responsible products that align with Thailand’s efforts to reduce plastic dependency and promote a circular economy.

“We recognize Thailand’s progressive efforts towards environmental responsibility,” said Kin Keung Christopher Wong, Senior Vice President & Global Business Unit Head Industrial White of APP Group. “The nation’s proactive steps resonate with our commitment to offering packaging solutions that drive sustainability. By providing eco-friendly alternatives, we seek to aid Thailand in its efforts to reduce plastic waste and build a greener tomorrow.”

To reinforce its regional presence, APP Group has relocated its office to APAC Tower in Bangkok, positioning itself at the heart of Thailand’s sustainability efforts. This strategic move highlights Thailand’s importance in the pulp and paper industry while expanding APP Group’s commitment to sustainable growth and responsible business. The new location also fosters collaboration and strengthens its role in driving sustainable initiatives across the Indo-China market.

About APP Group

APP is a leading pulp, paper, and forestry company based in Indonesia, supplying high-quality tissue, packaging, and paper to over 150 countries. With operations in Indonesia and China, we prioritize sustainability, ethical practices, and the well-being of our employees, society, and the environment. Our Sustainability Roadmap Vision 2030, aligned with ESG principles, guides our efforts in environmental protection, community support, biodiversity preservation, and carbon neutrality.