Global strategic speakers confirmed to accelerate energy transformation at Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition 2025

SEOUL, South Korea, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — From 18 to 20 June 2025, the Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition, organised by dmg events Asia Pacific Pte Ltd, will return to Tokyo Big Sight, convening global energy leaders, influential policymakers, and industry executives to advance Japan’s energy transition, investment landscape, and strategic role in the global energy system. Co-hosted by JERA and Tokyo Gas, this high-level platform will once again provide critical insight into the country’s evolving energy strategy under the Seventh Strategic Energy Plan.

Held amid rising global energy demand, increasing geopolitical complexity and intensifying decarbonisation targets, Japan’s flagship energy platform will address the dual imperatives of energy security and sustainability. This year’s Summit will provide a critical forum to examine solutions that advance clean energy adoption, enable resilient infrastructure, and foster international cooperation.

Confirmed global speakers include:

Wael Sawan, CEO, Shell Plc

Yoshinori Kanehana, Chairman of the Board, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd

Koji Ota , President & CEO, Chiyoda Corporation

, President & CEO, Chiyoda Corporation Jeong-Joon Yu , Vice Chairman, SK Group & CEO, SK On

, Vice Chairman, SK Group & CEO, SK On Anatol Feygin , EVP & CCO, Cheniere Energy Inc.

, EVP & CCO, Cheniere Energy Inc. Hitoshi Kaguchi, Senior EVP and CEO of GX Solutions, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Michèle Azalbert, Chief Hydrogen Officer, Gentari

Phil Caldwell , CEO, Ceres Power

, CEO, Ceres Power Jooho Whang , President & CEO, Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP)

In addition to Government officials from METI, MLIT, and Thailand’s Energy Regulatory Commission. For the full list: https://www.japanenergyevent.com/conferences/strategic-summit/2025-strategic-speakers/

Running in parallel, the Technical Conference will convene engineers, project developers, and R&D leaders to present practical solutions on wide-ranging topics including; grid digitalisation, battery technologies, carbon capture and storage, and next-generation nuclear systems.

While the content stages bring together industry leaders, policymakers, technical experts, and innovators for high-level dialogue, the exhibition is where strategy is translated into implementation. Serving as a dynamic international platform, it showcases the technologies, infrastructure, and services critical to delivering Japan’s energy transformation. With participation from leading companies including Aramco Gas, ADNOC, Chevron, JOGMEC, JERA, Tokyo Gas, Engie, Ebara Corporation, Kraken Technologies and Cheniere, the exhibition floor will highlight market-ready innovations across LNG infrastructure, hydrogen and ammonia deployment, renewable systems, carbon management, and digital solutions, reinforcing Japan’s position at the forefront of energy security, decarbonisation, and clean technology investment.

For more information or to register for Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition 2025, please visit: www.japanenergyevent.com

MEDIA CONTACT: DIANA PETER | +65 84989424