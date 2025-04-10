Helio Fujita joins Mars as Global People & Organization VP for Petcare business

Mars announces Helio Fujita as Global P&O VP for Mars Petcare, Fujita will join the Mars Petcare Leadership Team and global People & Organization Team

Recognized HR leader with over 25 years’ experience in HR joins from Fresenius Kabi, a global healthcare company

BRUSSELS, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Today, Mars named Helio Fujita as Global People & Organization VP for their leading pet health, services, and nutrition business. Fujita, who will join the business in July, will lead the people & organization function for the $30B+ Petcare business, reporting to Loïc Moutault, President of Mars Petcare.



Fujita is a distinguished HR leader with over 25 years’ experience in diverse industries—including health, pharmaceuticals and automotive. He brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the Mars business.

Loïc Moutault, Mars Petcare Global President said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Helio to Mars. His combination of deep experience across HR and commercial strategy coupled with his proven track record in building organizational capabilities to drive business growth will be incredible assets to our team. We are confident he will make a significant contribution to our business, our people agenda and in driving our purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS.”

On joining Mars Petcare, Helio Fujita commented: “The Mars Petcare business is one that I have admired, their transformation over the last decade has been hugely impressive and Mars is an organization known for its special company culture and Principles. I’m excited to join the team.”

Fujita’s career spans roles at leading global organizations, most recently at Fresenius Kabi, a global healthcare company specializing in lifesaving medicines and technologies. He has also held senior leadership positions across other leading healthcare companies including Abbott, Novartis and Sandoz gaining experience in Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific, as well as Europe.

Rebecca Snow, Mars, Incorporated VP People & Organization/CHRO, added: “Helio brings a wealth of HR and business transformation experience across diverse industries and geographies, which will strengthen our People & Organization function across Mars and drive real business impact in Mars Petcare. We are excited to welcome him to our team.”

Mars Petcare believes that pets make the world a better place and are inspired to deliver on our purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS – a world where they’re healthy, happy and welcome. A global leader in pet care, spanning comprehensive veterinary care (including: AniCura, BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, Linnaeus and VCA™), nutrition (including PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, and WHISKAS®), breakthrough programs in veterinary diagnostics (ANTECH®), wearable health monitoring and pet parent platforms. With over 100,000 Associates helping pets, their owners and pet professionals in more than 130 countries.

About Mars, Incorporated

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a $50bn+ family-owned business, our diverse and expanding portfolio of leading pet care products and veterinary services support pets all around the world and our quality snacking and food products delight millions of people every day. We produce some of the world’s best-loved brands including ROYAL CANIN®, PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, CESAR®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, M&M’S®, SNICKERS® and BEN’S ORIGINAL™. Our international networks of pet hospitals, including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™ and ANICURA™ span preventive, general, specialty, and emergency veterinary care, and our global veterinary diagnostics business ANTECH® offers breakthrough capabilities in pet diagnostics. The Mars Five Principles—Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom—inspire our 150,000 Associates to act every day to help create a better world for people, pets and the planet.

