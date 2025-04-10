Japan Wi-Fi auto-connect x LIVE JAPAN Combining Wi-Fi Access and Tourist Info for Greater Convenience for International Visitors

TOKYO, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — NTT Broadband Platform, Inc. (hereinafter “NTTBP”) has been providing the smartphone application “Japan Wi-Fi auto-connect” (hereinafter “Japan Wi-Fi”) since December 2019. This application automatically connects users to free Wi-Fi available at locations such as local governments, public transportation, commercial facilities, and tourist sites nationwide. The app, which already enjoys widespread use among international visitors, will integrate with “LIVE JAPAN PERFECT GUIDE” (hereinafter “LIVE JAPAN“), effective Thursday, April 10, 2025. LIVE JAPAN is one of Japan’s leading tourism information websites for international visitors. In addition to its primary feature of automatic free Wi-Fi connection, the app will provide easy access to information on sightseeing, dining, shopping, accommodation, and more.

Image1: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108633/202503316619/_prw_PI1fl_EtAgb50A.jpg

1. What is Japan Wi-Fi?

Japan Wi-Fi is an app that enables automatic connection to free Wi-Fi spots nationwide, with total downloads exceeding 2.4 million. Available in 16 languages, it is widely used by international visitors. Furthermore, it supports Open Roaming, which enables seamless connectivity at over three million Wi-Fi spots in Japan and abroad.

Japan Wi-Fi: https://www.ntt-bp.net/jw-auto/en/index.html

2. What is LIVE JAPAN?

LIVE JAPAN is one of Japan’s largest tourism information websites for international visitors. Built around the concept of “Sharing Japan’s Appeal with Global Travelers,” it offers information on tourism and related topics in up to eight languages. It comprehensively covers essential information for visitors staying in Japan, such as sightseeing spots, dining options, and transportation information. The platform is operated in collaboration with over 60 companies and organizations across various sectors including railways, airports, buses, Wi-Fi, and retail. NTTBP has also been a long-standing participant in this initiative.

Image2: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108633/202503316619/_prw_PI2fl_IBvJGz1t.png

LIVE JAPAN: https://livejapan.com/

3. New Top Screen

The Travel GUIDE tab allows users to quickly access LIVE JAPAN content covering sightseeing, dining, shopping, accommodation, and more.

Image3: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108633/202503316619/_prw_PI3fl_u7A50CPP.png

4. Scheduled Service Start Date: April 10, 2025

Users can access the new features by updating the app or completing a new installation on or after this date.

5. Combining Connectivity and Information for More Comfortable Travel

As the number of international visitors grows, issues such as overtourism have become evident. To help address these issues, NTTBP aims to create a more comfortable and fulfilling travel experience by integrating reliable connectivity with relevant information.

Aiming to bridge the digital divide for international visitors, Japan Wi-Fi has historically focused on facilitating easy and secure connectivity through free Wi-Fi access. This integration with LIVE JAPAN allows travelers to smoothly access needed information and empowers tourist destinations to offer improved information. NTTBP hopes this fosters a positive information cycle that enhances the overall quality of travel in Japan.