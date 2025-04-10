Laos Exports Farm-Raised Pangasius to China in Milestone Aquatic Trade Deal

Laos has successfully exported its first-ever shipment of farm-raised freshwater pangasius fish to China, marking a historic milestone for the country’s aquatic industry.

The shipment cleared customs at Shekou Port in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, on 31 March and has now reached Chinese consumers, state media reported. This is the first time aquatic products from Laos have directly entered the Chinese market.

The fish were raised and processed at the Mekong River Pangasius Industrial Park in Khong District, Champasack Province. Spanning 2,863 hectares, the park is the first and largest facility of its kind in Laos. It officially began operations in 2024 and is expected to produce 20,000 tons of pangasius annually, with a processing capacity of 12,000 tons—an output valued at approximately CNY 330 million (over USD 44 million).

Once fully operational, the facility aims to process more than 500,000 tons of pangasius each year. This will not only help establish a major export industry for Laos but also contribute to a stable fish supply for the Chinese market.

This achievement follows three years of development under a joint Belt and Road Initiative project, led by Shenzhen Zhongyu Marine Technology Company with support from the Development and Reform Commission of Shenzhen Municipality.