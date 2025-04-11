Laboratory Services Cooperative Notifies Individuals of Security Incident

SEATTLE, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Laboratory Services Cooperative (LSC), a non-profit organization based in Seattle, Washington, is encouraging individuals to take precautionary measures to protect their information following a security incident.

LSC provides lab testing services to select Planned Parenthood centers. If you, or someone whose healthcare bills you pay for, visited one of these centers and had lab tests done or were referred for lab tests, your information might be part of this incident.

Please be advised that this incident did not involve all Planned Parenthood centers. It specifically may have impacted only those centers that received lab testing services from LSC. It is important to note that LSC began providing services to these centers at different times, with some partnerships starting as recently as the past few years. For a list of states where LSC partners with Planned Parenthood centers, individuals can visit the FAQ section of LSC’s website notice available at https://www.LSCIncidentSupport.com.

On October 27, 2024, LSC identified suspicious activity within its network. In response, LSC immediately engaged third-party cybersecurity specialists to determine the nature and scope of the incident and notified federal law enforcement. The investigation revealed that an unauthorized third party gained access to portions of LSC’s network and accessed/removed certain files belonging to LSC.

LSC promptly initiated a review and engaged a third-party vendor to help identify whose information may be potentially involved and to what extent.

In February 2025, LSC received the initial results of the data review, revealing that certain LSC patient and worker-related data might be affected.

The specific information involved is not the same for everyone. It depends on the individual’s relationship with LSC but may include contact details such as name, address, phone number, and email, along with one or more of the following categories:

Medical/Clinical Information : This may include information such as date(s) of service, diagnoses, treatment, medical record number, lab results, patient/accession number, provider name, treatment location, and related-care details.

: This may include information such as date(s) of service, diagnoses, treatment, medical record number, lab results, patient/accession number, provider name, treatment location, and related-care details. Health Insurance Information : This may encompass plan name, plan type, insurance companies, and member/group ID numbers.

: This may encompass plan name, plan type, insurance companies, and member/group ID numbers. Billing, Claims, and Payment Data : This could involve claim numbers, billing details, bank account details (including bank name, account number, and routing number), billing codes, payment card details, balance details, and similar banking and financial information.

: This could involve claim numbers, billing details, bank account details (including bank name, account number, and routing number), billing codes, payment card details, balance details, and similar banking and financial information. Additional Identifiers : This may include Social Security Number, driver’s license or state ID number, passport number, date of birth, demographic data, student ID number, and other forms of government identifiers.

For LSC workers, the information involved may also include details about their dependents or beneficiaries if that information was provided to LSC.

The confidentiality, privacy, and security of information maintained by LSC remains its top priority. As a precaution, LSC has hired third-party cybersecurity specialists to monitor the dark web for any information that may have been accessed or taken without authorization during this incident. The dark web is a hidden part of the internet where unauthorized activities and data exchanges often happen.

The cybersecurity specialists hired by LSC are using tools and techniques to scan various dark web forums, marketplaces, and other platforms. As of this writing, they have not found any evidence that information involved in this incident is on the dark web.

LSC has set up a website to help individuals learn more about the incident and to provide resources to protect their information. These resources include free credit monitoring and medical identity protection services through CyEx Medical Shield Complete. To learn more or to sign up for these services, please visit https://www.LSCIncidentSupport.com. Any updates regarding the incident will be posted on https://www.LSCIncidentSupport.com, so individuals are encouraged to visit it periodically.

LSC has also established a dedicated call center for individuals to call with any questions or concerns. The toll-free call center can be reached at 1-855-549-2662, available Monday through Friday from 9:00 AM to 9:00 PM ET.

Individuos pueden obtener información relacionada con este incidente en español llamando al centro de llamadas gratuito exclusivo de LSC al 1-855-549-2662.