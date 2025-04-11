Lidar Industry Enters Mass Adoption Phase, Hesai Remains Leader In Global Market Share

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Hesai Group (Nasdaq: HSAI), the global leader in lidar technology for automotive mobility and robotics application, has been named the top automotive lidar company by market share for the fourth consecutive year by Yole Group, a global advisory and market analysis firm recognized for its expertise in the semiconductor, photonic, and electronic sectors. The report highlights Hesai’s continued leadership in the global lidar industry, emphasizing its market-leading revenue share, and dominant presence across both ADAS-enabled passenger cars and the robotaxi segment. This leadership position was bolstered by strategic partnerships with leading global OEMs, ongoing technological innovations, and rapidly growing demand in both the passenger car segment and robotaxi market.



Yole Group’s “Lidar for Automotive 2025” report, which ranks lidar companies by several key indicators of success, noted that Hesai captured 33% of the global market by revenue in 2024. The market has witnessed enormous growth of 60% year-on-year to reach a value of $859 million.

Hesai’s leadership is particularly evident in the rapidly expanding ADAS-enabled passenger vehicle market, which is experiencing explosive growth, particularly in China. Yole Group reports that around 120 vehicle models have adopted lidar since 2018, with adoption accelerating. Nearly 40 new lidar-equipped models have launched in the last two years alone. As the technology continues to grow in popularity, Chinese automakers are now implementing lidar beyond luxury vehicles, into more affordable, mass-market models, including C-segment cars priced around $25,000. This democratization drove the ADAS passenger car lidar market to grow by 68% year-on-year in 2024. This marks a major turning point for the industry as it enters a true mass adoption phase.



Hesai’s scalability, vertical integration, and strategic design wins with 22 OEMs across over 120 models have made it a top supplier in this segment. According to the report, industry leaders, including BYD and Li Auto, are driving this momentum. BYD’s “God’s Eye” intelligent driving system is now available in mass-market models, and Li Auto plans to standardize lidar across its entire 2025 lineup.

In the robotaxi market specifically, Hesai dominates with a commanding 61% market share, supplying industry leaders such as Zoox, Aurora, Apollo, Didi, Pony, and WeRide.



Looking toward 2025, Yole Group expects the adoption of lidar-based ADAS systems, particularly driven by recent commitments from Chinese players, will push lidar installations beyond three million units. Hesai’s growth in tandem with the industry will enable it to remain a leader in the market.

“We are proud to be recognized by Yole Group as the leader in the global lidar market for the fourth year in a row,” said David Li, CEO & Co-Founder of Hesai. “Lidar is experiencing transformative growth as automakers increasingly rely on the technology to drastically increase safety and reliability across both manned and autonomous vehicles. Our advantage lies in the speed and scale at which we innovate and manufacture, driven by our initiative of delivering ultimate performance and ultimate value-to-cost.”

“Hesai’s continued market leadership reflects their sound business model and innovation capabilities across the sector,” said Pierrick Boulay, Senior Analyst at Yole Group. “The Company is uniquely positioned to capitalize on new opportunities as the industry continues to grow.”

Hesai continues to report the strongest revenue amongst its competitors and is the only company in the industry to have achieved full-year non-GAAP1 profitability. To date, Hesai has secured design wins with 22 automotive OEMs for over 120 vehicle models globally. In December 2024, Hesai became the first lidar company in the world to deliver more than 100,000 units in a single month.

Note: The data in this article represents third party estimates and are not official operational figures of the company. Please refer to the company’s financial report for specific information.

About Hesai

Hesai Group (Nasdaq: HSAI) is a global leader in LIDAR solutions. The company’s LIDAR products enable a broad spectrum of applications including passenger and commercial vehicles (“ADAS”), as well as autonomous driving vehicles and robotics and other non-automotive applications such as last-mile delivery robots and AGVs (“Robotics”). Hesai seamlessly integrates its in-house manufacturing process with LIDAR R&D and design, enabling rapid product iteration while ensuring high performance, high quality and affordability. The company’s commercially validated solutions are backed by superior R&D capabilities across optics, mechanics, and electronics. Hesai has established offices in Shanghai, Palo Alto and Stuttgart, with customers spanning more than 40 countries.

About Yole Group

Yole Group offers a comprehensive range of reports, covering market trends, technology insights, teardowns, and reverse costing analyses. For tailored strategic, technical, or market analysis, as well as answers to specific questions, Yole Group also provides custom consulting services.

More information on yolegroup.com – LinkedIn.