FAMSUN Team Restores Myanmar’s Feed Production After Earthquake

BANGKOK, April 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Following the 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck Myanmar’s Mandalay region on March 28, 2025, agri-tech leader FAMSUN launched a swift, cross-border response coordinated through its Southeast Asia hub to support the recovery of the critical animal feed industry. The quake significantly damaged key feed production facilities, halting production at major feed mills operated by partners like CP Group, New Hope, Sunjin, KSP Myanmar, and Diamond.

Within 24 hours, FAMSUN formed an eight-member joint technical expert task force from its Bangkok regional headquarters. Navigating significant travel disruptions with support from regional colleagues, the team reached the Mandalay epicenter by April 5 and immediately began recovery operations.

Restoring Production and Safeguarding Food Supply

In just 48 hours, FAMSUN successfully restored stable operations at four key feed mills in the Mandalay area. One facility saw repair time cut by 60% thanks to the innovative application of pre-fabricated modular components in its damaged conveying system.

These efforts were key to restoring feed supply for Myanmar’s livestock sector and supporting the country’s food production.



FAMSUN engineers work with local teams to restore production and provide essential aid to affected families.

Humanitarian Support for Affected Communities

Beyond technical recovery efforts, FAMSUN also extended critical humanitarian aid to communities impacted by the earthquake. Valued at over 40 million Myanmar Kyat, the aid package included essential supplies such as medicine, food, drinking water, and cash assistance.

Working closely with its partners and clients, FAMSUN delivered these supplies directly to affected families through local feed mill facilities and with the support of organizations including the China Enterprise Chamber of Commerce in Myanmar (CECCM), the Myanmar Sichuan and Chongqing Chamber of Commerce (MSCC), and the Myanmar Livestock Federation (Mandalay).

“FAMSUN’s aid during this critical time brings hope for recovery to the people and the industry,” stated Dr. Nay Thuyein, Chairman of the Myanmar Livestock Federation (Mandalay).

Regional Cooperation in Action

Benefiting from Thailand’s regional logistics strengths, FAMSUN’s cross-border relief effort highlighted the role of private-sector expertise in enhancing crisis response capabilities.

“We will continue to deepen local cooperation and contribute our professional expertise to the high-quality development of the region’s agro-industry,” affirmed Jason Fan, Vice President of FAMSUN. FAMSUN is now extending support to other affected areas like Taunggyi, reaffirming its commitment to Southeast Asia’s food security and resilience.