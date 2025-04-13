ASTRI Triumphs at International Exhibition of Inventions Geneva, Clinching 16 Awards

HONG KONG, April 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute (ASTRI) has made a stellar showcasing at the 50th International Exhibition of Inventions Geneva, securing 16 awards. These include 1 Gold Medal with Jury Congratulations, 4 Gold Medals, along with 7 Silver Medals and 4 Bronze Medals. The award-winning projects feature cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), 3D integrated circuits, 5G communications, blockchain and visual sensing, with wide-ranging applications in various sectors, promising to benefit both industry and the public.

Ir Sunny Lee, Board Chairman of ASTRI, expressed his delight of the institute’s achievements. “This success not only reflects the global recognition of Hong Kong’s innovation and technology (I&T) research excellence but also underscores our commitment to accelerating commercialisation of research outcomes.”

He said that the strong backing from both the central and HKSAR governments have created unprecedented opportunities for the I&T sector. ASTRI, he added, remains dedicated to aligning with government policies and strategic development blueprints, while fostering collaboration across government, industry, academia, research and investment sector aiming to support Hong Kong-developed technologies to go global.

Dr Ying Huang, Acting CEO and Chief Technology Officer of ASTRI, highlighted the dedication of the ASTRIANs. “Each award-winning invention reflects the relentless efforts of our teams and validates their excellence in high-quality research.”

He was pleased to learn that ASTRI’s technologies, recognised as practical solutions to industry pain points, were well-received by the judges. “With the tremendous support from the HKSAR government and the industry, we are committed to enhancing Hong Kong’s competitiveness through technology, ensuring that more people benefit from our research outcomes,” he added.

Two winning innovations were co-developed by ASTRI and the MTR Corporation. The “Automatic Tunnel Inspections System” won the Gold Medal with Jury Congratulations, while the “Power Demand Optimisation AI Cohort” won the Gold Medal.

The International Exhibition of Inventions Geneva, held from 9 to 13 April, is one of the world’s premier events celebrating innovation. This year’s exhibition brings together over 1,000 inventions from 45 countries and regions, with awards selected by an international panel of expert judges.

Awards Inventors Invention Name and Description Gold Medal Chi Wai

Neville NG, Suk Ling

Elaine LEE Tiny Machine Learning Platform for Computation

Optimisation

A standalone tiny machine learning device utilising optimised

Convolutional Neural Network (CNN) architecture and

algorithms designed for environments with limited resources,

power, and latency requirements. CNNs, widely deployed in

artificial intelligence applications including voice command

recognition on edge devices, are reimagined through this

hardware platform specifically engineered to reduce

computational complexity via block float point calculations. Gold Medal Yuelin WANG, Ziqi WANG,

Chun ZHANG Continuous Line for Automatic Diamond Colour Grading

This is a sophisticated automated diamond colour-grading

machine capable of continuous assessment with ±0.5 grade

accuracy. This revolutionary technology uses standard

unbiased internal references to evaluate loose ‘diamonds’

colour grade, eliminating subjective human assessment and

standardising the valuation process throughout the gemstone

industry.

Gold Medal Meijing TIAN, Ting Hei WAN, Caiyun MIAO, Nan LUO, Xueyan TANG, Jinbo JIANG Dynamic Hybrid-frequency Spatial-carrier Deflectometry-

based 3D Inspection System

This invention introduces a high-resolution dynamic 3D defect

inspection system tailored for thin films in new energy

applications. Unlike traditional 2D inspection methods, it

excels in identifying 3D defects that can cause short circuits

or overheating in batteries. It is also adaptable for inspecting

a wide range of specular surfaces on motion production lines,

ensuring versality and reliability in industrial settings. Silver Medal Huimin GUO, Wenchao WU, Chun Kit LAU A Portable Automatic Control System for Capsule

Endoscopy in Stomach

This revolutionary capsule endoscopy system offering

automated and precise stomach examination solution.

Employing cutting-edge control algorithms and 3D

reconstruction technology, this system delivers enhanced

diagnostic accuracy whilst significantly reducing costs,

making gastrointestinal evaluations more accessible to

patients. Silver Medal Yan WANG, Tao LI, Wing Ki YEUNG Efficient Data Storage Methods for AI Computing

Revolutionise AI capabilities with this groundbreaking solution

addressing surging storage demands and energy

consumption. By harnessing unique AI data characteristics,

this innovation delivers efficient compression and resource

allocation, substantially reducing storage requirements and

power usage, realising a more intelligent and sustainable

data management for tomorrow’s technological landscape. Silver Medal Ying DONG, Xiaodong WANG, Yau Yau Yolanda TSANG, Simon Yee WONG Autonomous Connectivity Suite for Critical 5G

Applications

In mission-critical 5G applications such as autonomous

vehicles and smart cities, stability is paramount to prevent

costly downtime. This innovation, featuring Stream Control

Transmission Protocol (SCTP) with automatic reconnection,

enhances logistics communication, ensuring timely inventory

updates and highly-efficient operations. The technology

reduces expenses and operational inefficiencies through

superior connectivity and resilience. Silver Medal Xun CHEN, Liqiong LIU, Zizhou WANG, Eddy CHIU 5G-Enabled Remote Crane Control and Site Coverage for

Safer Construction Sites

The construction sector is increasingly adopting advanced

technologies, including crane control systems and IoT

sensors, to bolster safety and efficiency whilst relying on

stable uplink transmission. This breakthrough proposes

dynamic uplink resource allocation technology, incorporating

5G uplink efficiency with bandwidth part switching and

DMRS-based multi-user scheduling to enhance

communication quality and spectrum efficiency, addressing

industry challenges while improving workplace safety. Silver Medal Tacitus HUI, George CHEN, Stella ZHU, Dongzhe SU Generative Pretrained Large Traffic

Model for Multi-Modal Traffic Data Understanding

This pioneering invention presents a traffic data

understanding method utilising a generative pretrained

model. The process encompasses multi-modality data

collection, feature extraction via tokenisation, and

comprehensive model training. By analysing this novel data

language, researchers can understand and forecast how

various traffic factors influence one another, revolutionising

urban planning. Silver Medal Ming Wai Alwin TAM,

Malik Saad SULTAN, Xiuling ZHU, Kin Lung Kenny CHAN Dynamic Vision Sensing System with A Static Capturing

Mode

This state-of-the-art invention redefines vision sensing

system by overcoming the limitations of traditional Dynamic

Vision Sensors (DVS). It seamlessly detects both dynamic

and static objects through a combination of advanced optics,

artificial intelligence, and innovative modular components.

The result is precise action recognition delivered in a

compact, energy-efficient design, making it a breakthrough in

modern sensing technology. Silver Medal Ming Wai Alwin TAM, Samuel POON, Zhiqi YAO, Tony CHOW, Peisong HUA, Kwok Sing CHENG, Kin Lung Kenny CHAN Optical Digital Encoding-Decoding System

This invention integrates optical methods with digital

encoding techniques to revolutionise secure anti-

counterfeiting measures in printed materials. By utilising

Resonant Waveguide Gratings (RWG) for image encoding, it

employs angular multiplexing and aperiodic diffraction

gratings to enhance image visibility. This sophisticated

system strengthens verification processes in security

applications while ensuring confidentiality across diverse data

sets, offering a robust solution to counterfeiting challenges. Bronze Medal Eric TSANG, Jingwei XIE, Vincent LOI Implementation Method of Ultrasonic Echo Envelope

Detection

A breakthrough method for ultrasonic echo envelope

detection has emerged, markedly improving signal-to-noise

ratio and sensor SoC performance. IC design firms can now

leverage these bespoke solutions for precision detection,

creating immense industrial opportunities, especially this

technology strengthens safety features in automotive

ultrasonic sensors, contributing to safer roadways. Bronze Medal Chan Fai LAM, Man Yuen CHENG, Tsz Yu CHEUNG, Wei Lun Alan CHEUNG Identity Non-Fungible Token for Identity Verification in

Metaverse & Online Services

A blockchain-based identity authentication system leveraging

identity NFTs to bridge Web3, blockchain and real-world

identification through verifiable credentials. Users

demonstrate ownership of accounts and wallets, with records

maintained on an immutable blockchain. The system employs

sophisticated cryptography and zero-knowledge proofs for

secure verification, strengthening privacy and security for

third-party identity confirmation in digital environments. Bronze Medal Alan HON, Qijun ZHU, Li XU, Yacheng Peter LI, Likai PENG, Tao YU System and Method for PDF Document Semantic Parsing

Combining Visual and Textual Features

This innovative solution transforms PDF document parsing by

introducing a Document Layout Classification Model that

categorises elements using statistical rules based on images,

layouts and text. It employs a Semantic Recovery Technique

for complex components and Text Structure Rules to

maintain hierarchical organisation, enhancing accuracy and

usability for subsequent natural language processing tasks

across multiple sectors. Bronze Medal Pui Ho LAM, Tze Yui HO, Man Tik LI, Jingyi XU, Wai Cheong KU An Algorithm and Edge Computing Method for Urban

Noise Pollution Monitoring

This cutting-edge solution addresses real-time noise

monitoring, establishing a robust communication platform

linking edge computing devices with distributed sensors. It

features automated, decentralised intelligence for noise

detection and classification, employing a CNN+Shift+Pitch

engine for precise identification. The dual communication

network, combining LoRa and 4G technologies, optimises

data transmission and bandwidth efficiency in urban

environments.

ASTRI won 16 awards at the 50th International Exhibition of Inventions of Geneva, including 1 Gold Medal with Jury Congratulations, 4 Gold Medals, along with 7 Silver Medals and 4 Bronze Medals. Dr Ying Huang, Acting CEO and Chief Technology Officer of ASTRI congratulates the award-winning R&D team

