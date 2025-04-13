ASTRI Triumphs at International Exhibition of Inventions Geneva, Clinching 16 Awards

HONG KONG, April 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute (ASTRI) has made a stellar showcasing at the 50th International Exhibition of Inventions Geneva, securing 16 awards. These include 1 Gold Medal with Jury Congratulations, 4 Gold Medals, along with 7 Silver Medals and 4 Bronze Medals. The award-winning projects feature cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), 3D integrated circuits, 5G communications, blockchain and visual sensing, with wide-ranging applications in various sectors, promising to benefit both industry and the public.
Ir Sunny Lee, Board Chairman of ASTRI, expressed his delight of the institute’s achievements. “This success not only reflects the global recognition of Hong Kong’s innovation and technology (I&T) research excellence but also underscores our commitment to accelerating commercialisation of research outcomes.”
He said that the strong backing from both the central and HKSAR governments have created unprecedented opportunities for the I&T sector. ASTRI, he added, remains dedicated to aligning with government policies and strategic development blueprints, while fostering collaboration across government, industry, academia, research and investment sector aiming to support Hong Kong-developed technologies to go global.
Dr Ying Huang, Acting CEO and Chief Technology Officer of ASTRI, highlighted the dedication of the ASTRIANs. “Each award-winning invention reflects the relentless efforts of our teams and validates their excellence in high-quality research.”
He was pleased to learn that ASTRI’s technologies, recognised as practical solutions to industry pain points, were well-received by the judges. “With the tremendous support from the HKSAR government and the industry, we are committed to enhancing Hong Kong’s competitiveness through technology, ensuring that more people benefit from our research outcomes,” he added.
Two winning innovations were co-developed by ASTRI and the MTR Corporation. The “Automatic Tunnel Inspections System” won the Gold Medal with Jury Congratulations, while the “Power Demand Optimisation AI Cohort” won the Gold Medal.
The International Exhibition of Inventions Geneva, held from 9 to 13 April, is one of the world’s premier events celebrating innovation. This year’s exhibition brings together over 1,000 inventions from 45 countries and regions, with awards selected by an international panel of expert judges.
|
Awards
|
Inventors
|
Invention Name and Description
|
Gold Medal
|
Chi Wai
Suk Ling
|
Tiny Machine Learning Platform for Computation
|
Gold Medal
|
Yuelin WANG,
Ziqi WANG,
|
Continuous Line for Automatic Diamond Colour Grading
|
Gold Medal
|
Meijing TIAN,
Ting Hei WAN,
Caiyun MIAO,
Nan LUO,
Xueyan TANG,
Jinbo JIANG
|
Dynamic Hybrid-frequency Spatial-carrier Deflectometry-
|
Silver Medal
|
Huimin GUO,
Wenchao WU,
Chun Kit LAU
|
A Portable Automatic Control System for Capsule
|
Silver Medal
|
Yan WANG,
Tao LI,
Wing Ki YEUNG
|
Efficient Data Storage Methods for AI Computing
|
Silver Medal
|
Ying DONG,
Xiaodong WANG,
Yau Yau Yolanda TSANG,
Simon Yee WONG
|
Autonomous Connectivity Suite for Critical 5G
|
Silver Medal
|
Xun CHEN,
Liqiong LIU,
Zizhou WANG,
Eddy CHIU
|
5G-Enabled Remote Crane Control and Site Coverage for
|
Silver Medal
|
Tacitus HUI,
George CHEN,
Stella ZHU,
Dongzhe SU
|
Generative Pretrained Large Traffic
|
Silver Medal
|
Ming Wai Alwin TAM,
Xiuling ZHU,
Kin Lung Kenny CHAN
|
Dynamic Vision Sensing System with A Static Capturing
|
Silver Medal
|
Ming Wai Alwin TAM,
Samuel POON,
Zhiqi YAO,
Tony CHOW,
Peisong HUA,
Kwok Sing CHENG,
Kin Lung Kenny CHAN
|
Optical Digital Encoding-Decoding System
|
Bronze Medal
|
Eric TSANG,
Jingwei XIE,
Vincent LOI
|
Implementation Method of Ultrasonic Echo Envelope
|
Bronze Medal
|
Chan Fai LAM,
Man Yuen CHENG,
Tsz Yu CHEUNG,
Wei Lun Alan CHEUNG
|
Identity Non-Fungible Token for Identity Verification in
|
Bronze Medal
|
Alan HON,
Qijun ZHU,
Li XU,
Yacheng Peter LI,
Likai PENG,
Tao YU
|
System and Method for PDF Document Semantic Parsing
|
Bronze Medal
|
Pui Ho LAM,
Tze Yui HO,
Man Tik LI,
Jingyi XU,
Wai Cheong KU
|
An Algorithm and Edge Computing Method for Urban
ASTRI won 16 awards at the 50th International Exhibition of Inventions of Geneva, including 1 Gold Medal with Jury Congratulations, 4 Gold Medals, along with 7 Silver Medals and 4 Bronze Medals. Dr Ying Huang, Acting CEO and Chief Technology Officer of ASTRI congratulates the award-winning R&D team
