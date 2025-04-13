ASTRI Triumphs at International Exhibition of Inventions Geneva, Clinching 16 Awards

31 C
HONG KONG, April 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute (ASTRI) has made a stellar showcasing at the 50th International Exhibition of Inventions Geneva, securing 16 awards. These include 1 Gold Medal with Jury Congratulations, 4 Gold Medals, along with 7 Silver Medals and 4 Bronze Medals. The award-winning projects feature cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), 3D integrated circuits, 5G communications, blockchain and visual sensing, with wide-ranging applications in various sectors, promising to benefit both industry and the public. 

Ir Sunny Lee, Board Chairman of ASTRI, expressed his delight of the institute’s achievements. “This success not only reflects the global recognition of Hong Kong’s innovation and technology (I&T) research excellence but also underscores our commitment to accelerating commercialisation of research outcomes.”

He said that the strong backing from both the central and HKSAR governments have created unprecedented opportunities for the I&T sector.  ASTRI, he added, remains dedicated to aligning with government policies and strategic development blueprints, while fostering collaboration across government, industry, academia, research and investment sector aiming to support Hong Kong-developed technologies to go global.

Dr Ying Huang, Acting CEO and Chief Technology Officer of ASTRI, highlighted the dedication of the ASTRIANs. “Each award-winning invention reflects the relentless efforts of our teams and validates their excellence in high-quality research.”  

He was pleased to learn that ASTRI’s technologies, recognised as practical solutions to industry pain points, were well-received by the judges. “With the tremendous support from the HKSAR government and the industry, we are committed to enhancing Hong Kong’s competitiveness through technology, ensuring that more people benefit from our research outcomes,” he added.

Two winning innovations were co-developed by ASTRI and the MTR Corporation. The “Automatic Tunnel Inspections System” won the Gold Medal with Jury Congratulations, while the “Power Demand Optimisation AI Cohort” won the Gold Medal.

The International Exhibition of Inventions Geneva, held from 9 to 13 April, is one of the world’s premier events celebrating innovation. This year’s exhibition brings together over 1,000 inventions from 45 countries and regions, with awards selected by an international panel of expert judges.

Awards

Inventors

Invention Name and Description

Gold Medal

Chi Wai
Neville NG,

Suk Ling
Elaine LEE

Tiny Machine Learning Platform for Computation
Optimisation
A standalone tiny machine learning device utilising optimised
Convolutional Neural Network (CNN) architecture and
algorithms designed for environments with limited resources,
power, and latency requirements. CNNs, widely deployed in
artificial intelligence applications including voice command
recognition on edge devices, are reimagined through this
hardware platform specifically engineered to reduce
computational complexity via block float point calculations.

Gold Medal

Yuelin WANG,

Ziqi WANG,
Chun ZHANG

Continuous Line for Automatic Diamond Colour Grading
This is a sophisticated automated diamond colour-grading
machine capable of continuous assessment with ±0.5 grade
accuracy. This revolutionary technology uses standard
unbiased internal references to evaluate loose ‘diamonds’
colour grade, eliminating subjective human assessment and
standardising the valuation process throughout the gemstone
industry.

Gold Medal

Meijing TIAN,

Ting Hei WAN,

Caiyun MIAO,

Nan LUO,

Xueyan TANG,

Jinbo JIANG

Dynamic Hybrid-frequency Spatial-carrier Deflectometry-
based 3D Inspection System
This invention introduces a high-resolution dynamic 3D defect
inspection system tailored for thin films in new energy
applications. Unlike traditional 2D inspection methods, it
excels in identifying 3D defects that can cause short circuits
or overheating in batteries. It is also adaptable for inspecting
a wide range of specular surfaces on motion production lines,
ensuring versality and reliability in industrial settings.

Silver Medal

Huimin GUO,

Wenchao WU,

Chun Kit LAU

A Portable Automatic Control System for Capsule
Endoscopy in Stomach
This revolutionary capsule endoscopy system offering
automated and precise stomach examination solution.
Employing cutting-edge control algorithms and 3D
reconstruction technology, this system delivers enhanced
diagnostic accuracy whilst significantly reducing costs,
making gastrointestinal evaluations more accessible to
patients.

Silver Medal

Yan WANG,

Tao LI,

Wing Ki YEUNG

Efficient Data Storage Methods for AI Computing
Revolutionise AI capabilities with this groundbreaking solution
addressing surging storage demands and energy
consumption. By harnessing unique AI data characteristics,
this innovation delivers efficient compression and resource
allocation, substantially reducing storage requirements and
power usage, realising a more intelligent and sustainable
data management for tomorrow’s technological landscape.

Silver Medal

Ying DONG,

Xiaodong WANG,

Yau Yau Yolanda TSANG,

Simon Yee WONG

Autonomous Connectivity Suite for Critical 5G
Applications
In mission-critical 5G applications such as autonomous
vehicles and smart cities, stability is paramount to prevent
costly downtime. This innovation, featuring Stream Control
Transmission Protocol (SCTP) with automatic reconnection,
enhances logistics communication, ensuring timely inventory
updates and highly-efficient operations. The technology
reduces expenses and operational inefficiencies through
superior connectivity and resilience.

Silver Medal

Xun CHEN,

Liqiong LIU,

Zizhou WANG,

Eddy CHIU

5G-Enabled Remote Crane Control and Site Coverage for
Safer Construction Sites
The construction sector is increasingly adopting advanced
technologies, including crane control systems and IoT
sensors, to bolster safety and efficiency whilst relying on
stable uplink transmission. This breakthrough proposes
dynamic uplink resource allocation technology, incorporating
5G uplink efficiency with bandwidth part switching and
DMRS-based multi-user scheduling to enhance
communication quality and spectrum efficiency, addressing
industry challenges while improving workplace safety.

Silver  Medal

Tacitus HUI,

George CHEN,

Stella ZHU,

Dongzhe SU

Generative Pretrained Large Traffic
Model for Multi-Modal Traffic Data Understanding
This pioneering invention presents a traffic data
understanding method utilising a generative pretrained
model. The process encompasses multi-modality data
collection, feature extraction via tokenisation, and
comprehensive model training. By analysing this novel data
language, researchers can understand and forecast how
various traffic factors influence one another, revolutionising
urban planning.

Silver Medal

Ming Wai Alwin TAM,
Malik Saad SULTAN,

Xiuling ZHU,

Kin Lung Kenny CHAN

Dynamic Vision Sensing System with A Static Capturing
Mode
This state-of-the-art invention redefines vision sensing
system by overcoming the limitations of traditional Dynamic
Vision Sensors (DVS). It seamlessly detects both dynamic
and static objects through a combination of advanced optics,
artificial intelligence, and innovative modular components.
The result is precise action recognition delivered in a
compact, energy-efficient design, making it a breakthrough in
modern sensing technology. 

Silver Medal

Ming Wai Alwin TAM,

Samuel POON,

Zhiqi YAO,

Tony CHOW,

Peisong HUA,

Kwok Sing CHENG,

Kin Lung Kenny CHAN

Optical Digital Encoding-Decoding System
This invention integrates optical methods with digital
encoding techniques to revolutionise secure anti-
counterfeiting measures in printed materials. By utilising
Resonant Waveguide Gratings (RWG) for image encoding, it
employs angular multiplexing and aperiodic diffraction
gratings to enhance image visibility. This sophisticated
system strengthens verification processes in security
applications while ensuring confidentiality across diverse data
sets, offering a robust solution to counterfeiting challenges.

Bronze Medal

Eric TSANG,

Jingwei XIE,

Vincent LOI

Implementation Method of Ultrasonic Echo Envelope
Detection
A breakthrough method for ultrasonic echo envelope
detection has emerged, markedly improving signal-to-noise
ratio and sensor SoC performance. IC design firms can now
leverage these bespoke solutions for precision detection,
creating immense industrial opportunities, especially this
technology strengthens safety features in automotive
ultrasonic sensors, contributing to safer roadways.

Bronze Medal

Chan Fai LAM,

Man Yuen CHENG,

Tsz Yu CHEUNG,

Wei Lun Alan CHEUNG

Identity Non-Fungible Token for Identity Verification in
Metaverse & Online Services
A blockchain-based identity authentication system leveraging
identity NFTs to bridge Web3, blockchain and real-world
identification through verifiable credentials. Users
demonstrate ownership of accounts and wallets, with records
maintained on an immutable blockchain. The system employs
sophisticated cryptography and zero-knowledge proofs for
secure verification, strengthening privacy and security for
third-party identity confirmation in digital environments.

Bronze Medal

Alan HON,

Qijun ZHU,

Li XU,

Yacheng Peter LI,

Likai PENG,

Tao YU

System and Method for PDF Document Semantic Parsing
Combining Visual and Textual Features
This innovative solution transforms PDF document parsing by
introducing a Document Layout Classification Model that
categorises elements using statistical rules based on images,
layouts and text. It employs a Semantic Recovery Technique
for complex components and Text Structure Rules to
maintain hierarchical organisation, enhancing accuracy and
usability for subsequent natural language processing tasks
across multiple sectors.

Bronze Medal

Pui Ho LAM,

Tze Yui HO,

Man Tik LI,

Jingyi XU,

Wai Cheong KU

An Algorithm and Edge Computing Method for Urban
Noise Pollution Monitoring
This cutting-edge solution addresses real-time noise
monitoring, establishing a robust communication platform
linking edge computing devices with distributed sensors. It
features automated, decentralised intelligence for noise
detection and classification, employing a CNN+Shift+Pitch
engine for precise identification. The dual communication
network, combining LoRa and 4G technologies, optimises
data transmission and bandwidth efficiency in urban
environments.

ASTRI won 16 awards at the 50th International Exhibition of Inventions of Geneva, including 1 Gold Medal with Jury Congratulations, 4 Gold Medals, along with 7 Silver Medals and 4 Bronze Medals. Dr Ying Huang, Acting CEO and Chief Technology Officer of ASTRI congratulates the award-winning R&D team
About ASTRI

Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute (ASTRI) was founded by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region in 2000 with the mission of enhancing Hong Kong’s competitiveness through applied research. ASTRI’s core R&D competence in various areas is grouped under five Technology Divisions: Advanced Electronic Components and Systems; Artificial Intelligence and Trust Technologies; Communications Technologies; Intelligent Perception and Control Technologies, and IoT Sensing and AI Technologies. It is applied across six core areas which are Smart City, Financial Technologies, New Industrialisation and Intelligent Manufacturing, Digital Health, Application Specific Integrated Circuits and Metaverse.

Over the years, ASTRI has nurtured a pool of research, I&T talents and received numerous international awards for its pioneering innovations as well as outstanding business and community contributions. ASTRI has transferred more than 1,500 technologies to the industry and has been granted over 1,100 patents in the Mainland, the United States, and other countries. For further information, please visit www.astri.org.

