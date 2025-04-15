2025 Spring Media Tour Showcases Guizhou as the “Colorful Park Province” and Backyard of Greater Bay Area

GUIYANG, China, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — With its unique cultural allure, ecological strengths, and rich tourism resources, Guizhou is rapidly emerging as a new favorite destination for travelers from the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area seeking in-depth experiences in mainland China. On April 11, a five-day event, titled “Colorful Park Province, Backyard of the Greater Bay Area – 2025 Spring Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao Media Tour to Guizhou,” was held. It brought together nineteen journalists and cultural figures from major media outlets in the region to experience and promote Guizhou’s distinctive cultural heritage and environmentally responsible tourism offerings to a global audience.



Tour participants gather for a group photo along the iconic slate-paved street in Duyun City.

The carefully curated itinerary highlighted Guizhou’s natural ecosystems and cultural landmarks, offering an immersive springtime narrative of the province’s ecological richness. The delegation visited the world’s largest existing Dong settlement, where they observed a centuries-old drum tower that remains a cultural centerpiece. In Rongjiang, they toured the celebrated Village Super League stadium, known for its vibrant rural sports scene. The group also explored Duyun Qin Han Studio City—the largest comprehensive film and TV production facility in Southwest China—where intricate wooden architecture and shifting light created a cinematic atmosphere. At the Pingtang Bridge, a feat of world-class engineering, participants watched clouds drift through the canyon amid vivid greenery. The tour continued to the observation deck of China’s Sky Eye (FAST) in Pingtang, where they took in sweeping views of forested mountains and reflected on scientific innovation while gazing at the stars. In Libo, the group discovered the hidden gem of the Xiaoqikong Scenic Area, a lesser-known destination where clear turquoise waters pass beneath the Seven Hole Bridge, framed by wild roses in bloom. The itinerary concluded at the Guizhou Long March Digital Art Memorial (Hongpiaodai), where illuminated technology and nighttime cherry blossoms created a vivid tribute to the spirit of the Long March.



Showcasing the spirit of rural sports and cultural innovation at Rongjiang’s celebrated Village Super League.

Through the innovative framework of “Greater Bay Area Perspective + International Communication,” the event presented Guizhou—China’s only designated ‘Park Province’—in its full springtime glory. The scenic highlights included karst peaks rising amid blooming flower fields, centuries-old intangible cultural heritage preserved in Miao villages, and the striking juxtaposition of advanced infrastructure set against untouched natural backdrops. Coverage of the event will be distributed through mainstream media outlets across the Greater Bay Area, extending Guizhou’s vivid scenery and cultural depth to a global audience. Through striking visuals, viewers around the world will experience the singular appeal of Guizhou—China’s ‘Mountain Park Province,’ where natural beauty and cultural heritage converge.