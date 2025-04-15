ARK Wealth Secures Two Prestigious Best Wealth Manager Awards

HONG KONG, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Noah Holdings Limited’s (“Noah” or “the Company”) (NYSE: NOAH, HKEX: 6686) newly launched global wealth management platform for global Chinese investors, ARK Wealth Management, has been recognized with two prestigious industry accolades: “Best Wealth Manager” at the 2025 Hong Kong Euromoney Private Banking Awards and “Best Independent Wealth Manager – China” at the 14th Asian Private Banker Awards for Distinction 2024. These award wins reflect ARK Wealth Management’s emergence as a global wealth management powerhouse, combining enduring client relationships with a strategic, sustainable investment philosophy.

Best Wealth Manager, 2025 Hong Kong Euromoney Private Banking Awards

Euromoney recognized ARK Wealth Management for its strong track record, market-leading innovation, and expanding global footprint across Hong Kong, the US, Singapore, and Japan. The award highlighted the firm’s comprehensive wealth management solutions for high- and ultra-high-net-worth clients, encompassing alternative assets, private equity, trust services, and overseas asset allocation. In addition, ARK Wealth Management was praised for its impressive overseas business growth, with USD-denominated fundraising exceeding $1 billion by September 2024.

The firm’s proprietary iARK digital platform was commended for its role in providing cutting-edge global wealth management capabilities, multi-currency transactions, and alternative asset trading with advanced privacy protection features.

Best Independent Wealth Manager – China at the 14th 2024 Asian Private Banker Awards

Asian Private Banker awarded ARK Wealth Management this distinction for its innovative ‘anti-fragile’ wealth management philosophy built on the principle of “Building safety nets, stabilizing fundamentals, aiming for growth.” The award recognized the firm’s deep understanding of Chinese high-net-worth individuals seeking global investment opportunities.

Asian Private Banker also lauded the firm’s tailored services for those at the beginning of their international wealth journey, setting ARK Wealth Management apart in the competitive wealth management landscape.

“These prestigious awards validate our client-centered approach during what is a crucial decision-making period for wealth management,” said Zander Yin, CEO of Noah Holdings. “These awards are emblematic of our commitment to understanding the evolving needs of our clients in this new economic cycle, and our ‘anti-fragile’ wealth management philosophy that prioritizes security while pursuing sustainable growth in an increasingly complex international market.”

The wins come as Noah’s ARK continues to expand its footprint cemented by a new overseas headquarters in Singapore that enables the organization to better serve the needs of Chinese high-net-worth clients across the globe.

About ARK Wealth Management

ARK Wealth Management is a leading provider of global wealth management services under Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH, HKEX: 6686). Wealth Management provides one-stop financial services for high-net-worth global Chinese families and institutions. With a client-centric philosophy that emphasizes independence and professionalism, ARK Wealth Management consistently innovates its product offerings and services to address the evolving needs of its clients, delivering sophisticated wealth management strategies with a goal of becoming the preferred wealth management platform for global Chinese investors.

ARK Wealth Management has over USD 8.7 billion in assets under advisement (AUA) as of the end of December 2024. With service centers in multiple countries and regions, ARK Wealth Management’s team of 140+ global investment advisors focuses on providing tailored, localized financial services to clients.