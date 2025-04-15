Reservations Open for the One-Group-Per-Day Auberge “Né.”

Opening set for August 1, 2025 in Shibata City, Niigata Prefecture.

“Timeless Traditions, Evolving Forward”

We don’t keep the surplus. We return it to the land that made it possible.

TOKYO, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Hong Kong– and Tokyo-based Ahead of the curve Inc. (Representative: Motoki Kumagai), which operates a Japanese sake restaurant business that has earned a Michelin one-star rating for three consecutive years in Hong Kong, will begin accepting advance reservations for the one-group-per-day auberge “Né” (located in Shibata City, Niigata Prefecture) starting Tuesday, April 15. The official opening is scheduled for August 1, 2025.

“Né” means “root” in Japanese and “born” in French.

Rather than focusing on a cycle of consumption, “Né” draws attention to the cycle woven by culture and life, where Niigata’s bountiful nature, produce, technology, and the heartfelt passion of its people continue to connect across time.



We don’t keep the surplus. We return it to the land that made it possible.



Auberge “Né.”

Advance reservations: https://ne-auberge.jp/

“Timeless Traditions, Evolving Forward”

Né evolves timeless traditions and carries them into the future.

Enjoying the blessings nurtured by the land is more than just an economic activity.

It is about protecting local industries, preserving history, and passing culture on to future generations.

Once fertile soil loses its vitality, it cannot be restored.

If people leave, skills, wisdom, and stories will vanish as well.

Tradition is not merely something to be preserved; it must be nurtured, evolved, and handed down to the future.

Né focuses not on the cycle of consumption but on the circulation of culture and life.

It is a place where water, rice, craftsmanship, and the heartfelt aspirations of people come together.

This intersection lies within the flow of time, connecting the past, present, and future.

Each bite you savor here today becomes a gift to the next generation.

It’s not just about safeguarding tradition but evolving and carrying it forward.

That is Né’s mission — and the reason why Né was born in this land.

Experience the cycle of culture and life, enjoying 100% Niigata produce.

One-group-per-day Auberge “Né”(Opening August 1, 2025)

◾️What is ‘Né?

Auberge “Né” is a one-group-per-day accommodation-style restaurant created by Ahead of the curve Inc., the company behind a Japanese sake restaurant business that has been awarded a Michelin one-star rating for three consecutive years.

Heading up the cuisine is Chef Makoto Fuse, a French chef.

After honing his skills under the guidance of three-star Chef Antoine Westermann in France, he has served as executive chef at multiple establishments in Japan, including “IWAI OMOTESANDO.”

From ingredient selection and recipe development to cooking, he handles every step to offer a one-of-a-kind culinary experience.

Additionally, after dinner, guests can savor the lingering delight of their meal and unwind from a long journey in a space themed “ikou (rest),” enjoying a relaxing time.

Special Promotional Video ： https://youtu.be/rQGsD6pWusw

Executive Chef of “Né” Makoto Fuse

After spending five years refining his fundamentals in French cuisine in Japan, he traveled alone to France in 2009. In Paris, he studied the essence of French cooking under Christian Constant, a mentor to many star chefs. He then spent two years as a head chef in a department under three-star Chef Antoine Westermann.

Following his return to Japan, he served as head chef at several restaurants in Tokyo. At the same time, he oversaw recipe development for specialist medical societies focused on dietary therapy, and also supervised dishes for popular gourmet TV programs, expanding his realm of activities.

In 2019, together with members who had experience at “Mirazur,” the French restaurant ranked No.1 in the World’s Best Restaurants, and the two-Michelin-star “Aquavit” in New York, he opened “IWAI OMOTESANDO” as executive chef. He continues to captivate many customers with his refined culinary skills and sophisticated cuisine.

< Comment >

There is a richness and vitality in ingredients that can only be encountered in this land and at this season—qualities that never emerge from transported produce.

Thus, the dishes born from these ingredients are also uniquely special.

However, as our bountiful natural environment is increasingly endangered, we are on the verge of losing these locally nurtured ingredients and cultures along with it.

That is why I aim to capture and convey the beauty unique to this land, through my cooking.

Even in an era where virtually any information can be found on the internet, eating cannot be digitized.

“You must go there, be there, and sense it with all five senses.”

I believe it is in that moment when one’s heart truly resonates.

Visiting Né and savoring its cuisine—that act itself can become the first step toward carrying forward the richness of this place into the future.

Together with the treasures of this land, I will put my heart into every dish and await your visit.

Advance reservations: https://ne-auberge.jp/

◾️”Né” and its Architectural Commitment

“Né” is built under the concept of “architecture that lets you feel Niigata’s nature,” using only Niigata-produced “wood” and “earth.” The foundation supporting the building uses the traditional method of “round log piles,” eliminating concrete altogether and thus reducing environmental impact on the land. Furthermore, inspired by Niigata’s original rural landscapes of “azé (field ridges)” and “uné (furrows),” only “earth” sourced from within the property is used for the building’s walls, aiming for an architecture that takes root in the land.

This fusion of “food” and “architecture,” experienced only here, allows you to fully immerse yourself in Niigata’s harsh yet abundant natural environment and its blessings.

◾️Historical Background of “Né”

The area where Auberge “Né” is located, formerly known as Kawahigashi Village in what is now Shibata City, Niigata Prefecture, has long been nurtured under the stewardship of the Honma family—a prominent lineage of daishoya, or village headmen responsible for governing and supporting the local community during the Edo period and beyond.

Among them, the 11th head of the Honma family, Hyakuzaimon Honma (1876–1938), served as village mayor for an impressive 31 years, spanning the Meiji to early Showa eras. With exceptional leadership and a deep commitment to public welfare, he led numerous initiatives that helped advance local agriculture, infrastructure, and education. His contributions have left a lasting legacy and are still remembered as a cornerstone of the region’s development.

Auberge “Né” now stands on the site of the former Honma estate—a place steeped in history, where generations of people worked the land, shared wisdom, and cultivated community. Through this new endeavor, we aim to inherit the Honma family’s spirit of stewardship and evolve this land’s narrative for the future, connecting the past with what lies ahead.

Rediscovering the Charms of Niigata with “Niigata Re-Find”

◾️Overview

“Niigata Re-Find” is a project aimed at rediscovering the excellence of Niigata’s food, culture, and technology. Through creating new venues and products, it promotes the charms of Niigata nationwide and worldwide under the slogan “Connecting Local Communities with the World.”

“Niigata Re-Find” brings together chefs, local Niigata farmers and hunters, first-class architects, creative directors, creative producers, photographers, art designers, PR experts, and others who share a connection to Niigata or a deep interest in the region.

Following the opening of the barrel sauna “sui” in November 2024, we will open the one-group-per-day accommodation-style restaurant Auberge “Né” in August 2025. Going forward, we plan to develop hands-on programs such as sake brewing and rice cultivation, along with cultural workshops, further expanding this co-creative space in partnership with local residents.

In addition, Né envisions a system in which surplus profits from its operations are utilized to support regional industries and nurture the next generation. As an entity sustained by the blessings of the region, we imagine a future where we gradually give back to the local area, moving forward step by step.

Company Overview

“Ahead of the curve,” which means “leading the times,” is a creative company that operates businesses rooted in Japanese culture and tradition both in Japan and overseas, under the slogan “From Japan to the World.” Our representative Kumagai’s memories of Niigata’s abundant rural landscape inspire our business, which connects deeply with people’s lives and provides value that transcends time.

Our mission—and our promise for the future—is to deliver the “beauty” and “culture” hidden within Japan to the world in forms never before seen.