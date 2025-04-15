U POWER LIMITED (NASDAQ:UCAR) and ELMO Joint Venture Pioneer Rapid Battery-Swapping Solutions for Portugal’s Taxi Sector

LISBON, Portugal, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — U POWER LIMITED, a global leader in green smart energy grid innovation, together with its ELMO joint venture partner ANTRAL, unveiled transformative plans to redefine urban mobility at ANTRAL’s 50th Anniversary & XVI Taxi Day, held from April 10 to 13, 2025, at the Lisbon Congress Center. Focused on accelerating Portugal’s transition to zero-emission transport, the initiative centers on deploying cutting-edge battery-swapping technology tailored for taxi fleets, backed by strategic infrastructure partnerships and scalable solutions.

A Four-Day Showcase of Innovation and Sustainability

As part of the anniversary festivities, ELMO participated in a dedicated exhibition focused on digital transformation and innovation in the taxi sector, collaborating with leading manufacturers, tech providers, financial institutions, insurers, and specialized service companies. The event highlighted ELMO’s mission to drive decarbonization, digitalization, and safety in urban transport, showcasing its pivotal role as a catalyst for sustainable mobility solutions.

Revolutionizing Taxi Operations with Speed and Efficiency

ELMO’s strategy prioritizes the rollout of 150–200 battery-swapping electric vehicles designed exclusively for taxi operators, coupled with the installation of UOTTA rapid-swap stations capable of completing full battery exchanges in mere minutes. This breakthrough addresses critical downtime challenges in commercial fleets, enabling drivers to maximize productivity while reducing reliance on traditional charging infrastructure. To amplify accessibility, ELMO is in advanced discussions with Galp, Portugal’s leading energy provider, to integrate UOTTA stations into existing service stations.

Leadership Perspectives: A Vision for the Future

Florêncio de Almeida, President of ANTRAL, emphasized the project’s transformative potential: “ELMO is poised to redefine the EV market by prioritizing speed and practicality. Imagine replacing a battery faster than refueling a gasoline vehicle—this is the future we’re delivering. With our initial order of 150–200 vehicles and Galp’s collaboration, we’re laying the groundwork for nationwide adoption.”

Johnny Lee, CEO of U Power Limited, underscored the partnership’s global implications: “By merging U POWER’s technical expertise with ANTRAL’s market leadership, ELMO isn’t just advancing Portugal’s green agenda—it’s setting a blueprint for cities worldwide. Our UOTTA technology proves that sustainability and efficiency can coexist, even in high-demand sectors like taxis.”

About ELMO: A visionary joint venture by ANTRAL and Energy U Limited (A subsidiary of U POWER Limited), ELMO accelerates Portugal’s transition to sustainable mobility through electric vehicle innovation and smart infrastructure.

About ANTRAL: Celebrating 50 years as Portugal’s leading advocate for road transport innovation, sustainability, and driver welfare. ANTRAL (Associação Nacional dos Transportes Rodoviários em Automóveis Ligeiros) is Portugal’s foremost national road transport association, representing over 50,000 professional drivers and taxi operators across the country. Established in 1974, the organization has played a pivotal role in shaping Portugal’s mobility policies, advocating for driver rights, and promoting sustainable transport solutions.

About U Power Limited

U Power Limited (Nasdaq: UCAR) is a vehicle sourcing services provider with a vision to become an EV market player primarily focused on its proprietary battery-swapping technology, UOTTA technology. UOTTA is an intelligent modular battery-swapping solution designed to provide comprehensive battery power solutions for EVs. Since its inception in 2013, U Power has established a vehicle sourcing network in China’s lower-tier cities, developed multi-types of battery-swapping stations for compatible EVs, and operates a manufacturing facility in Zibo City, Shandong Province, China.

