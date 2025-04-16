Grand Stevie Winners Announced in 2025 Asia-Pacific Stevie® Awards

FAIRFAX, Va., April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Stevie® Awards, organizer of the world’s premier business awards programs, announced the winners of five Grand Stevie® Award trophies in the 12th annual Asia-Pacific Stevie® Awards , the only awards program to recognize innovation in the workplace throughout the Asia-Pacific region.



Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners in various categories were announced on 2 April . Those awards were determined by the average scores of more than 120 executives worldwide acting as judges.

The 2025 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards have recognized organizations in 23 markets, including Australia, Bangladesh, Cambodia, mainland China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Macao, Malaysia, Maldives, Papua New Guinea, the Philippines, Puerto Rico, São Tomé and Príncipe, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Türkiye, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Vietnam.

The Grand (“best of show”) Stevie Award trophy is awarded to only a handful of organizations in each of the nine Stevie Awards competitions. In the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, one Grand Stevie Award is presented to the most honored organization, and one to each of the highest-scoring nominations from the four markets that submitted the most Stevie-winning nominations.

The 2025 Grand Stevie Award for Most Honored Organization of the Year goes to the SM Group of Companies, with 42 award points earned through Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie wins by related organizations throughout the Philippines. SM Companies also won Grand Stevies in the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards in 2019, 2020, and 2021.

Grand Stevie Award winners for the highest-scoring nominations in the competition are:

From Australia:

Healthcare Innovated, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, for their nomination “Jodie Granger, CEO,” which also won the Gold Stevie for Most Innovative Mentor of the Year. The nomination was submitted by Reputation by Design.

From China:

MSquare Technology, Shanghai, China, for their nomination “Wendy Chen, CEO,” which also won the Gold Stevie for Most Innovative Woman of the Year.

From India:

IntouchCX, Hyderabad, Telangana, India for their nomination “Dishant Bhojwani, Global Chief Operating Officer,” which also won the Gold Stevie for Most Innovative Customer Service Executive of the Year.

From The Philippines:

Prime Infrastructure Capital Inc. (Prime Infra), Pasay City, Metro Manila, Philippines, for the nomination of “Guillaume Lucci, President and CEO,” which also won the Gold Stevie for Most Innovative Sustainability Leader of the Year.

The 2025 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards also includes the People’s Choice Stevie Awards for Favorite Companies, a worldwide public vote for all nominees in the competition’s Company/Organization categories. Voting for that continues through 2 May. People’s Choice winners will receive a crystal People’s Choice Stevie Award trophy.

Winners in the 2025 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards will be celebrated during an awards banquet on 13 May at the Lotte Hotel in Seoul, South Korea. Tickets for the awards banquet are on sale now.

PR Newswire Asia is the official news release distribution partner of the 2025 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards.

adobo magazine is the official Creative Media Partner of the 2025 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards.