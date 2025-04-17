2026 Best Lawyers® in Australia showcases law firm talent, highlights Brisbane as emerging hub for top legal minds

New data from Best Lawyers reveals top-ranked legal talent across Australia, providing insights for firm marketing and recruitment

AUGUSTA, Ga., April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Best Lawyers® today announces the release of the 2026 editions of The Best Lawyers in Australia™ and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in Australia™, offering law firms a powerful resource to benchmark professional excellence, spotlight emerging legal talent and strengthen their competitive standing.



2026 editions of The Best Lawyers in Australia™

The Best Lawyers rankings, representing the country’s top 5% of legal talent1, offer data-driven insights and access to a global network that Australian legal firms can leverage to support their marketing, recruitment and client development initiatives.

Best Lawyers CEO, Phillip Greer, said the 18th edition of The Best Lawyers in Australia recognises more than 4,500 lawyers selected from a rigorous peer-review process. Of those, 314 lawyers are being honoured for the first time, reflecting the continued expansion in this region.

Now in its fourth year, Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in Australia highlights more than 790 early-career lawyers for outstanding professional achievement.

In addition, 329 nominees were awarded the prestigious “Lawyer of the Year” title, for those receiving the highest overall peer feedback for a specific practice area and geographic region.

“The Australian legal market continues to advance, with seasoned lawyers and emerging voices leading the charge on some of the globe’s most pressing legal challenges,” Mr Greer said.

“From class actions and data privacy to climate-related litigation, this year’s Australian honorees represent the highest calibre of the profession, with a growing focus on impact, innovation and accountability.”

Sydney and Melbourne dominance challenged

Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane lead the country in awarded talent, underscoring their roles as Australia’s primary legal and commercial hubs – but there are emerging trends as to where top legal talent is concentrated, according to Best Lawyers Vice President of Research and Development, Elizabeth Petit.

“Brisbane has emerged as a growing hub, attracting a rising number of high-performing legal professionals – likely driven by the city’s population growth, economic development and expanding legal market.

“Sydney and Melbourne maintain their long-standing reputations as powerhouses for top legal talent, however their growth has not been as dramatic,” she said.

Litigation remains the most recognised practice area in the 2026 editions, followed by Insurance Law and Alternative Dispute Resolution, reflecting growing legal needs across corporate, risk and strategic advisory services.

Mr Greer said legal firms across Australia continue to demonstrate a commitment to professional distinction, with 700 firms represented this year and a record 500,000 evaluations made in the peer-review process required for nominees.

“Best Lawyers’ recognition process is a key indicator of legal expertise and credibility for clients and the broader legal profession, providing valuable third-party validation in a highly competitive industry.

“Our peer rankings provide a confirmed network for people to tap into and know they are getting the best legal representation,” he said.

Further strengthening its position in the Australian legal market, Best Lawyers will announce the 2026 Best Law Firms™ – Australia and release its Australian Legal Market Report providing a comprehensive overview of legal trends on May 29, 2025.

Search The Best Lawyers in Australia and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in Australia results by lawyer name, firm, region and/or practice area by visiting www.bestlawyers.com.

About Best Lawyers®

Best Lawyers® is the most established global network of legal professionals, providing elite lawyers and law firms with tools to enhance visibility, credibility and client engagement. Built on a rigorous peer-review process, Best Lawyers delivers data-driven legal recognition while offering industry insights and tech-forward marketing solutions. Powering Best Law Firms®, we simplify the law firm selection process, fostering confidence between firms and clients. Learn more at www.bestlawyers.com and www.bestlawfirms.com.

