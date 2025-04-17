27.81%! LONGi Refreshes the World Record for the Efficiency of Monocrystalline Silicon Cells Again

XI’AN, China, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On April 11th, LONGi announced at its Wuhu base in Anhui Province, China: Through the authoritative certification of the Institute for Solar Energy Research Hamelin (ISFH) in Germany, the photoelectric conversion efficiency of its independently developed Hybrid Interdigitated-Back-Contact (HIBC) crystalline silicon solar cell has reached 27.81%, pushing the exploration of the limits of monocrystalline silicon photovoltaic cells to a new height.



The certification from ISFH

In November 2022, LONGi set a world record for the conversion efficiency of crystalline silicon cells at 26.81%. And then, LONGi increased this record to 27.3% in May 2024, and successively broke through 27.4%, 27.52%, and 27.63%, reaching 27.81%.

The HIBC cell, which independently developed through reconstructing the cell structure and material system by the Central Research Institute of LONGi, has achieved a dual breakthrough in optical management and carrier transport efficiency, opening a new path for improving the power density of photovoltaic modules.

PV innovation not only requires breaking through the limits of technology，but also anchoring long-term value in the fog of uncertainties. As a world-leading solar technology company, LONGi leads the development of the photovoltaic industry with independent innovation and original technologies. The HPBC2.0 technology and forward-looking R&D have achieved continuous breakthroughs based on this. At the same time, the conditions for the large-scale development of BC technology are mature, and the advanced manufacturing model of the lighthouse factory is being rapidly promoted. This breaking of the world record for the conversion efficiency of monocrystalline silicon photovoltaic cells not only verifies LONGi’s ability to focus on value creation and industrial progress driven, but also reflects the company’s ambition to achieve global energy transformation and energy equity.

About LONGi

Founded in 2000, LONGi is committed to being the world’s leading solar technology company, focusing on customer-driven value creation for full scenario energy transformation.

Under its mission of ‘making the best of solar energy to build a green world’, LONGi has dedicated itself to technology innovation and established several business sectors, covering mono silicon wafers, cells and modules, commercial & industrial distributed solar solutions, green energy solutions and hydrogen equipment. The company has honed its capabilities to provide green energy and has, more recently, also embraced green hydrogen products and solutions to support global zero carbon development. www.longi.com