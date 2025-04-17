AI-Powered Living Showcased at 137th Canton Fair

GUANGZHOU, China, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — From April 15-19, the Phase 1 of the 137th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair), one of the world’s largest trade events, features the anticipated zones for household electrical appliances, consumer electronics and information products. The Smart Life Product Zone reflects the growing integration of AI in daily life, as participating brands present smart solutions designed to enhance convenience, connectivity, and user experience.

At the product zone, major home tech brands are showcasing AI-powered solutions in large-scale exhibits.

Under the theme “AI Your Life,” Hisense demonstrates how its ConnectLife platform enables seamless smart home management. Its product lineup includes AI refrigerators that monitor ingredients, an AI-powered Dish Designer that generates recipes and sends them directly to ovens, and dishwashers that auto-select optimal cleaning modes. In the living room, smart TVs act as control hubs, air conditioners adjust airflow based on user positioning, and touchscreen integration ensures a unified interface.

Haier is showcasing a variety of AI-driven appliances, including a refrigerator embedded with the DeepSeek AI model. The system can answer dietary questions, suggest recipes, and coordinate with other devices for efficient kitchen management. Additional products such as washing machines and air conditioners use AI to enhance cleaning performance and personalized comfort.

Changhong is featuring an immersive, scenario-based display of its AI-powered home solutions. The setup includes AI televisions, air conditioners, refrigerators, and smart laundry systems, illustrating how AI can be integrated into multiple household environments for streamlined interaction and improved daily routines.

In the field of wearable tech, Rokid’s AR Glasses is drawing attention for their lightweight design and advanced functionality. Weighing just 49 grams, the glasses feature adjustable diopters and an AI system that supports holographic projection, real-time translation, object recognition, teleprompter capabilities, and interactive Q&A, expanding their usefulness across a range of personal and professional scenarios.

AI is also being applied to wellness-oriented products. Zhejiang Haozhonghao Health Products Co., Ltd., maker of the iRest brand, is presenting a massage chair powered by its proprietary system. The chair includes an AI module that identifies meridians and acupoints in seconds, offering tailored massage programs along with features like guided meditation, AI tongue diagnostics, and online therapy.

As AI integration transforms everyday living, the Canton Fair continues to serve as a powerful platform for Chinese innovators to connect with global buyers, spotlight latest technologies, and lead the future of smart home ecosystems.