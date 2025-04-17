Alan Koh Appointed to Spirit of Enterprise’s Board of Governors

SINGAPORE, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Alan Koh, CEO of Impossible Marketing, has been appointed as Co-Chairman of the Board of Governors at the Spirit of Enterprise (SOE), a Singapore-based non-profit organisation dedicated to recognising and inspiring local entrepreneurs. As Co-Chairman of the Board of Governors overseeing the PR & Media Outreach department, his current responsibilities include enhancing SOE’s public relations and media strategies. A key initiative under his leadership is the revamp of the SOE website to improve its search engine optimisation (SEO) and increase organic traffic, aiming to broaden the organisation’s reach and impact.

The SOE is a non-profit organisation committed to honouring and inspiring Singapore’s homegrown entrepreneurs. Through initiatives like the Student Entrepreneur Programme and the SOE Awards, SOE fosters a culture of innovation and resilience among aspiring business leaders. SOE’s efforts are guided by a dedicated Board of Governors comprising esteemed entrepreneurs and senior corporate leaders. Notable members include Novie Djayayanti Tjoa, Managing Director of Eatz Group Pte Ltd, serving as President, and Ismail Gafoor, CEO of PropNex Realty, as Board Advisor, among others.

Alan’s journey with SOE began in 2016 when he was honoured with the SOE Award. Reflecting on his appointment, Alan remarked, “Taking up this role is key as I can help guide new entrepreneurs. SMEs employ approximately 70% of the workforce in Singapore; therefore, it is important to help them grow their business. By supporting local enterprises, we inspire the future generation of entrepreneurs.”

As a full-suite digital marketing agency in Singapore, Impossible Marketing provides a wide range of services tailored to support local businesses – such as search engine optimisation, search engine marketing, social media marketing, content marketing, and lead generation strategies – helping brands enhance their online presence and drive measurable results. Under Alan’s leadership, Impossible Marketing has achieved significant milestones, including being awarded the S6 license from Government Supplier Registration (GSR), allowing the agency to tender for contracts worth up to S$3 million. Impossible Marketing has also earned notable recognition as a standout independent agency, clinching prestigious accolades such as the Local Hero award for Independent Agency of the Year. The agency has also been celebrated for its excellence in digital strategy, taking home wins for Most Effective Use of Digital (Specific Audience), Most Effective Use of Digital (Customer Acquisition), and Best Digital Strategist at the MARKies. Further cementing its reputation, Impossible Marketing was also named Lead Generation Agency of the Year and Search Marketing Agency of the Year at the Agency of the Year Awards.

Beyond business achievements, Alan’s passion for giving back is evident through initiatives like the Impossible Foundation and its flagship initiative, Project KATE, which focuses on sharing digital marketing expertise, supporting non-profit organisations, and providing educational resources to underprivileged students.

Impossible Marketing remains committed to supporting local businesses through comprehensive digital marketing services, aiming to bolster the growth and success of SMEs across Singapore.

About Impossible Marketing