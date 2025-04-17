Asia Agri-Tech Expo & Forum 2025 Taiwan’s Premier B2B Platform for Smart and Sustainable Agriculture

TAIPEI, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Asia Agri-Tech Expo & Forum (AAT) will return for its 9th edition from June 11 to 13, 2025, at the ICC Tainan, Taiwan. As Taiwan’s only B2B international trade show dedicated to agriculture, livestock, and aquaculture, the event will be held alongside Livestock Taiwan and Aquaculture Taiwan, expecting to welcome over 20,000 professionals and buyers from across Asia and beyond.



Relocated to Tainan for the first time in 2024, the event attracted over 27,000 professionals and received overwhelming positive feedback!

Embracing the AI Era – Driving Smart Agriculture Forward

With the rapid rise of AI and smart technologies, agriculture in Asia is undergoing a major transformation. AAT 2025 will spotlight automation and digital innovation, featuring agricultural robots, smart livestock systems, precision irrigation, and crop monitoring technologies. These cutting-edge solutions aim to boost production efficiency, lower labor dependence, and support sustainable farming practices. For businesses in Southeast Asia, AAT offers valuable insights and practical tools to modernize operations and enhance competitiveness.

One-Stop Sourcing Across the Agricultural Value Chain

From upstream to downstream, AAT 2025 brings together a wide spectrum of suppliers offering:

Breeding stock & aquatic fries

Feed additives & animal health solutions

Incubation and farming equipment

Water quality & biosafety systems

Greenhouse technologies & smart farming tools

It is a one-stop destination for Southeast Asian buyers and distributors seeking reliable partners, innovative products, and market-ready solutions.

Insightful Forums – Discover New Trends and Business Models

AAT 2025 will feature international forums and focused seminars covering the latest agri-tech trends, investment opportunities, and practical challenges in the region. Industry leaders and innovators will share case studies and best practices, making it an ideal venue for Southeast Asian stakeholders to gain first-hand knowledge and explore collaboration potential.

Networking that Matters – Build Regional and Cross-Border Partnerships

In addition to the exhibition and conferences, AAT provides targeted networking opportunities for exhibitors and buyers to engage in meaningful business discussions. Whether you are looking to expand distribution, explore joint ventures, or source new technologies, AAT helps turn connections into long-term value.

Event Information & Registration

Website: www.agritechtaiwan.com

Event Dates: June 11–13, 2025

Venue: ICC Tainan, Taiwan

Organizer: Informa Markets Asia Ltd. (Taiwan Branch)

Co-organizers: Ministry of Agriculture, Taiwan & Tainan City Government

Theme: “Harvesting Innovation” – Sustainability, Innovation, and Food Safety

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate, and grow. Through in-person exhibitions, digital services, and data-driven solutions, Informa connects global players and supports year-round business development. Its portfolio spans sectors such as agriculture, aquaculture, livestock, food, medical technology, and infrastructure.

Learn more: www.informamarkets.com

Informa Markets Asia Ltd Taiwan Branch

Mr. Eason Leung

Eason.Leung@informa.com

TEL: +886-2-27383898 #51



The event gathered key stakeholders from industry, government, and academia, marking the official opening of the Asia Agri-Tech Expo.