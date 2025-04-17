Baijiayun and Xinlantian Reached Strategic Cooperation to Use AI Technology to Assist the Rehabilitation of Tens of Millions of Autistic Children

BEIJING, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Baijiayun Group Ltd (“Baijiayun” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RTC), a one-stop AI video solution provider, today announced that we have reached a strategic cooperation with Beijing Xinlantian Education Technology Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as “Xinlantian”). This cooperation marks that Baijiayun, with its cutting – edge exploration in AI and large – language model technologies, will combine with Xinlantian’s professional accumulation in the field of rehabilitation training for autistic children. Together, they will provide more efficient and personalized rehabilitation training programs for autistic children.

As the AI video technology service provider with the most in-depth comprehension of education, Baijiayun brings robust technical expertise in AI large model technologies. Xinlantian, through ten years of entrepreneurial experience, has accumulated specialized rehabilitation philosophies and a wealth of practical cases. The two parties will jointly develop an intelligent diagnostic assistance platform to create personalized rehabilitation plans tailored to each child’s unique condition and training needs. Leveraging big data analytics and machine learning algorithms, the platform will enable real-time monitoring of training progress and outcomes. This precision-oriented approach ensures every child receives optimally customized rehabilitation programs, maximizing progress within shorter timeframes.

Additionally, Baijiayun will provide comprehensive support including SCRM management, online school platforms, intelligent diagnostics, and regulatory tools. These resources will empower Xinlantian to achieve refined management of parent leads, unified administration of teaching operations, real-time diagnosis of developmental challenges, and intelligent oversight of nationwide branches. Through these enhancements, Xinlantian will elevate service quality to deliver more holistic and professional rehabilitation services for autistic children and their families.

This strategic collaboration represents not only a convergence of technologies and resources but also an innovative exploration of partnership models. Through joint efforts, the two companies aspire to pioneer advanced and effective rehabilitation solutions for this special needs community. Mr. Yi Ma, CEO of Baijiayun, stated: “We are committed to driving educational innovation through AI technologies. The essence of AI lies in enabling businesses to deliver personalized services at scale. Our partnership with Xinlantian signifies a crucial step in applying AI to special needs education. We believe our combined efforts will bring precise, efficient rehabilitation to autistic children, igniting a beacon of hope for their future. This embodies how AI technology creates tangible social value.”

